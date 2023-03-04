Raquel Leviss And Tom Sandoval’s Affair Allegedly Pre-Dated Tom Schwartz Hookup

If there was ever news that shook up an entire cast on a season of a reality TV show, the alleged affair between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval would be it. The timing of this revelation is intriguing. Vanderpump Rules is a few episodes into Season 10 and the tea has been spilling about Raquel’s hook-up with Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay’s romantic destination wedding.

That’s been the singular focus of the drama both on the show and in real-time. It’s certainly a compelling storyline for Raquel. Her sexual emancipation from ex- fiancé James Kennedy. The Bravolebrity- inspired dalliances including Schwartz, Peter Madrigal, and Oliver Saunders.

And now, allegedly, Sandoval as well. Page Six reported that the affair “began last summer” before Raquel locked lips with Schwartz in August 2022

The insider claimed that Raquel “has slept over Tom and Ariana’s [Madix] house when Ariana’s been out of town.”

According to Page Six, James seemingly confirmed the rumor to Deuxmoi. In a direct message from Instagram, the 31-year-old DJ said Raquel and Tom started the affair “7 months” ago. So the affair allegedly began in July 2022. His ex-fiancée and Sandoval were even bold enough to hook up in the couple’s home while “Ariana [was] sleeping.”

It was certainly a summer of love for Raquel, with a new Bravolebrity each month. Following the hookup with Schwartz, it was on to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais’ son, Oliver, the following month. It was just a kiss with the married father, but Raquel claimed he told her that he was single.

For her part, Ariana is “heartbroken” to discover her long-time love had been “communicating inappropriately for months” with their Pump Rules co-star.

“Ariana was blindsided by the cheating,” an insider told Page Six. Especially considering she had “no idea there were any issues.” In public, Sandoval appeared devoted, being noticeably “affectionate” with his girlfriend.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that Ariana felt she “was there for” Raquel during her breakup with James in December 2021. She had “been hanging out with Raquel recently.” Understandably Ariana feels “betrayed by her friend.”

Allegedly, Ariana “found out” about the betrayal on March 1, 2023 during one of Sandoval’s concerts. She deactivated her social media in response to discovering the “full-on affair.”

Bravo producers insisted on filming the cast’s reaction to the affair. A source revealed, “The majority of the cast is expected to gather and film tomorrow to share their reactions to Raquel and Sandoval’s affair. Mostly everyone is shook and completely heartbroken for Ariana.”

Page Six reached out to Bravo, Ariana, Sandoval, and Raquel for comment. Reps for the parties contacted did not respond.

[Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images]