Vanderpump Rules Cast Reacts To Alleged Tom Sandoval And Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal

Vanderpump Rules stars swiftly reacted to the news that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval split last week. The news that Sandoval cheated with his co-star Raquel Leviss came on the heels of Raquel’s hook-up with fan favorite Tom Schwartz. Needless to say, the former beauty pageant queen is not making any friends in the group.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Schwartz was already divorced when Raquel started to pursue him. She had Scheana Shay and Brock Davies in her corner. Fans were divided between team Raquel and team Katie Maloney.

But now, the dynamics will change drastically. It involves the entire cast. And their reactions on social media are not favorable.

According to People, Raquel’s ex-fiancé James Kennedy shared the news story on his Instagram. “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything,” he wrote.

Lala Kent, who ironically had a tryst with James after he started dating Raquel, commented on his post. “I’ve been telling y’all!” she wrote. “Everyone said I was a ‘bully’. It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump.”

The mother of one has been enraged by Sandoval in the past. The two started a recent feud just before this news broke. Lala posted another statement on her Instagram Story. She addressed him directly and wrote, “I’ve seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you just don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f— up. I’m eating good the next time I see you.”

“I suggest you get some energy for me. You’re gonna need it,” she said of Raquel.

Another notable commenter on James’ post was Ariana’s brother Jeremy Madix. He blasted Sandoval and his recent lifestyle choices as, “a try-hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band.” Raquel wasn’t given any grace, either. Jeremy claimed Raquel, “faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James [Kennedy].”

He concluded, “This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone. All just for clout from a corny ass network like BravoTV.”

It’s an interesting statement on the situation. Whether intentional or not, Sandoval and Raquel’s affair will pump ratings and peak interest in the show.

Executive producer Andy Cohen reacted to the news with a joke about the upcoming reunion. He tweeted, “How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???”

Schwartz’s ex Katie may feel vindicated by this news. Even though it is tragic for her friend, Ariana. Viewers of the show will recall how her appeal that Raquel not pursue Tom fell on deaf ears. She posted two clown emojis on her Instagram Story amid the cheating bombshell.

Pump Rules alum Kristen Doute posted a video to Instagram on March 3, 2023. She dated Sandoval in the past and cheated on him multiple times with Jax Taylor. Now Kristen is firmly “Team Ariana.”

“I don’t know why I feel like I need to make this clear but there’s so many people right now wondering if this is making me happy. You guys, Ariana and I have been really good friends for many, many years now so I am Team Ariana, all day, every day,” Kristen revealed. “That’s what’s up.”

“Karma is indeed coming, so raquel should just move home,” Kristen concluded.

“No one deserves to feel this [guy] punch,” Charli Burnett posted to her Instagram Story. “To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement.” The SUR server unfollowed Raquel in the wake of the news.

Bravo queen of snark Kate Chastain also commented. The Below Deck alum tweeted Friday, “Well I guess we know who isn’t winning Ms. Congeniality on #PumpRules.”

Apparently, the cast has shunned their resident Jezebel. “Many cast members aren’t speaking to Raquel right now,” an insider claimed. Including her bestie Scheana, who has unfollowed Raquel and Sandoval.

As for Ariana and Tom, an insider confirmed to People that they have split after nine years together. They bought a home together and co-authored Fancy AF Cocktails.

“They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana. She put up with a lot over the years, but she won’t sit back and be disrespected this way,” a source stated.

Bravo scrambled to interview the cast in the wake of the bombshell news. Filming is ongoing for Season 10, and the fallout will be captured. “Cameras are rolling right now,” a source claimed.

So, what did Schwartz think of the drama engulfing his bestie and business partner? Us Weekly reported that Schwartz reacted in his Instagram Story on the day the news broke. “I asked my magic 8 ball if it was going to be a chill day,” he wrote with a skull emoji. The Magic 8 ball’s response was, “My reply is no.”

