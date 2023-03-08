Andy Cohens Loses His Cool In The Real Housewives Of Miami Season 5 Reunion Trailer

The Real Housewives of Miami is one of the best things Bravo and Peacock gave fans of reality television. Sure, I’ll admit that when the original series was canceled I didn’t lose much sleep over the network’s decision. But in this era of rebooted shows, I’ll gladly take anything that has to do with the Real Housewives.

This cast of RHOM works well together. There’s Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Echevarria, Larsa Pippen, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton. It was epic when they all came together against that slimeball Lenny Hochstein. But simultaneously, they also go in on each other like nobody’s business.

According to E! News, the Season 5 reunion trailer dropped recently. And I’m more than ready to get into it. The teaser starts strong with Andy Cohen asking the ladies, “Show of hands, does Larsa hit below the belt?” Although everyone raised their hands, Larsa shot back at one co-star snapping, “No one’s talking to you! Shh, put a muzzle on, girl.”

But that wasn’t the only drama the former NBA wife participated in. She also called Nicole’s fiancé Anthony Lopez a “bitch.” Then Alexia knocked him by saying, “I can’t stand a man that talks s–t about a woman.”

Following this clip, the ladies started yelling at each other, as Housewives do, but poor Andy can only take so much. “Okay! Okay!” he screamed at the cast. “We’re all talking at the same f–king time!” The exasperated host added, “I’m f–king exhausted.”

RELATED: Lenny Hochstein Accuses Lisa Hochstein Of Asking Him For An “Excessive” Amount Of Support Money Amidst Divorce

Eventually, things shifted back to Larsa and her romantic relationship with Marcus Jordan. Just a few short months ago, Larsa told the world she was only friends with the son of the NBA legend. A source revealed that Larsa was seen “rubbing up on him and caressing his body” in a nightclub in September 2022. In January, Larsa and Marcus made things Instagram official with a cute post to seal the deal. But that doesn’t mean some of Larsa’s cast mates don’t have questions.

“Marcus is closer in age to your son Scotty Jr. than to you,” Andy said, reading a fan question for Larsa. She quipped, “Well, he wears a size 15 shoes, so I think he’s OK.”

Finally, Andy turned to Lisa about her messy divorce from Lenny. Surprisingly, Kiki jumps into the conversation, adding that she’s known Lenny was a POS. “Lenny, he’s been a cheater for a long time. I know models that he’d cheat with,” Kiki said.

The Real Housewives of Miami reunion begins streaming on March 9th, 2023, on Peacock.

Check out the trailer below.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK ABOUT THE TRAILER? WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO GETTING ANSWERS TO? ARE YOU READY TO SEE THIS SEASON COME TO AN END?

[Photo by: Zach Dilgard/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]