Vanderpump Rules Alum Kristen Doute Says Tom Sandoval Reportedly Told Ariana Madix He Dated Her Out Of “Convenience”

I really didn’t think I could be angrier with Tom Sandoval at this point. But then Kristen Doute came along with some hot tea about his conversation with now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. Who, as we all know, recently found out that he was having a seven-month-long affair with their Vanderpump Rules castmate, Raquel Leviss.

As reported by Page Six, Kristen went on the Viall Files podcast and revealed a bit about Sandoval and Ariana’s filmed conversation in the wake of Scandoval. Kristen began, “He was just gaslighting her. The was no genuine apology.”

She continued, “He was saying how she never supports him, she doesn’t validate him. He was blaming her.” Ugh, this is so awful. If he really felt that way, he could have broken things off before cheating with his castmate. Also, how much validation does this man need? Seems like a lot.

The former VPR star went on, “Of course, it made her mad, but then when I filmed with her, she’s like, crying and holding up her phone going, ‘So, he’s saying our relationship is that of convenience and contentment,’ or something. Not love and romance.” This makes me want to scream it’s so cruel.

Kristen added, “And she’s immediately just flooding tears, looking at her phone going, ‘So, all of these memories, all of these wonderful trips we took, all of these videos I have, all these kissing photos, this was all bulls—t?’” Kristen, who dated Sandoval for years prior to his relationship with Ariana noted, “That’s Tom to a T.”

Something else that doesn’t surprise Kristen about Sandoval’s behavior is his choice of mistress Raquel. Kristen didn’t hold back, calling Raquel “dumb” with “no personality.” She explained, “Ariana has a backbone. Raquel does not. Raquel validates everything that Tom needs to be validated.” And that Raquel makes Sandoval feel “cool” and talented.”

Say what you want about Kristen but she is spot on. Sandoval is an aging reality tv star who can’t make money off a bar he’s owned for years, despite having the notoriety to entice people to come. And his band? Please – it’s a rock star cosplay at best. We all remember when Sandoval pathetically played the trumpet in one extra cringe scene during VPR’s early years.

RELATED: Vanderpump Rules Star Katie Maloney Delivers Scathing Message To “Idiot” Raquel Leviss

While Sandoval filmed late-night scenes with Raquel, where they allegedly kissed, he also had to face the music with Ariana. All in front of the cameras.

It was previously reported by a source that Ariana felt “gaslit” by Sandoval during their sit down. And that “he gave her several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating.” Without an apology, mind you.

Also not surprising since it took Sandoval a full week after Ariana found out about his betrayal to publicly apologize to her. The now-former couple bought a home together and have been dating for 9 years.

Ariana finally broke her silence on social media after deactivating her Instagram when the news broke. On March 16th, she returned to the social platform, posting a picture of herself in Mexico.

She took the time to thank her friends and fans for the “outpouring of love support.” Ariana added, “I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.”

The reality star concluded in true Queen fashion, “What doesn’t kill me better run.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK SANDOVAL IS A NARCISSIST? SHOULD RAQUEL BE TAKING NOTES? WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL HAPPEN AT THE REUNION?

[Photo Credit: Tommy Garcia/Bravo]