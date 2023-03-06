Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Reportedly Films Sits Down With Tom Sandoval About Raquel Leviss Affair; Ariana Feels “Gaslit” By Tom’s Excuses

Tom Sandoval succeeded in becoming the No. 1 guy in the Vanderpump Rules group. Only he is Public Enemy No. 1. How is Jax Taylor’s relationship somehow the longest-lasting out of the three Peter Pans of VPR? Over the weekend, the VPR universe was shaken by the news that Tom had been cheating on Ariana Madix with none other than Raquel Leviss. The pair have allegedly been having a months-long affair under everyone’s noses, even though Raquel and Ariana have been good friends. It’s absolutely foul behavior.

Sandoval’s reign of being the laid-back guy on Pump Rules has finally collapsed. He’s being exposed for the scammer that he is. And Raquel for being a total clout chaser. Luckily, the VPR cast past and present is rallying around Ariana. Ari gave her friends the green light to torch the earth that Sandoval walks on in public. Her buddies like Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute, who’s a notorious girls’ girl when she’s not sleeping with someone’s boyfriend, have been by her side. We love to see it.

The #Scandoval broke amidst an already-stellar season of VPR. Season 10 has been giving us so much already, and now it looks like it’s being expanded to feature the latest cheating fiasco. According to Page Six, Ariana and Sandoval recently had a sit-down conversation in front of cameras to talk about the Raquel of it all. Bravo really does do so much for us fans.

Multiple sources state that the tense conversation went down in the couples’ shared home. As you might expect from Tom’s half-hearted Notes App apology, he apparently wasn’t very considerate of Ariana’s feelings. “Ariana walked away from the conversation feeling like she was gaslit by Tom,” a source spilled about the confrontation. “He gave her several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating.” The only reasonable excuse is that Tom lost his mind thanks to what appears to be a major midlife crisis. Get it together, dude.

According to the inside source (which I would bet is Krazy Kristen), Tom’s excuses put most of the blame on Ariana. He allegedly said he was worried how admitting to the cheating would impact her mental health, especially after she lost her grandmother last year. Really, Sandoval? How do you think this public breakup is affecting her mental health? Probably not well, b-tch, in the words of Dorinda Medley.

Tom’s excuses also included the fact that he and Ariana share a house together, so breaking up would make that aspect difficult to unravel. Again, this was clearly an unavoidable factor given the circumstances. We’ll have to wait until the tail end of VPR Season 10 to see how this will all play out for the cameras, but we can anticipate that the footage isn’t going to make us switch to #TeamSandoval anytime soon.

