Vanderpump Rules Star Ariana Madix Addresses Tom Sandoval Breakup; Raquel Leviss Affair

Ariana Madix has given us what we have all been waiting for – her return to Instagram. The Vanderpump Rules star is now using her platform to finally make a statement on Scandoval, all while looking fabulous.

As reported by Page Six, Ariana posted a picture of herself in Mexico. She headed there in the wake of finding out that Tom Sandoval was carrying on a seven-month-long affair with castmate Raquel Leviss.

Sporting a gorgeous pink and green cutout floor-length dress, she shared that she has been “devastated and broken.” Ariana began, “Hi. where to begin? I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks.”

She continued, “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

The longtime VPR cast member also gave a shout-out to her friends. “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels I am so f–king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me,” she shared.

Ariana then concluded with a quote that is actually worthy of putting on a sweatshirt to sell, “What doesn’t kill me better run.” Yaaaaaaaas, Ariana! I’m loving this energy of both vulnerability and strength.

RELATED: Teddi Mellencamp Believes Lisa Vanderpump “Paid” Raquel Leviss To Have Affair With Tom Sandoval

The post racked up almost 350k likes and fans flooded the comments to show their support. Scheana Shay wrote, “THERE SHE IS!!!!” followed by a bunch of well-deserved fire emojis. “I love you. always in ur corner,” Charli Burnett, who slayed in VPR’s latest episode, commented.

This is the first time Ariana is publicly addressing the cheating scandal that has rocked Bravo. On March 1st, Ariana discovered that Sandoval, who she has been with for over 9 years, was being unfaithful. It’s been reported that she made the discovery after finding a sexually explicit video of Raquel sent to Sandoval’s phone.

While Ariana holed up in the mansion they bought together, Sandoval issued a tepid apology on his Instagram. The first one didn’t land when he focused on his business relationships instead of the girlfriend he betrayed. So, he made a second apology.

Sandoval wrote, “I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Raquel wrote her own statement, saying in part, “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships.”

Season 10 of VPR is currently airing and cameras were able to catch the drama as it unfolded. The reunion is scheduled to take place in approximately two weeks. But how it will play out remains unknown given Raquel’s restraining order against Scheana.

Raquel is accusing Scheana of physically assaulting her after finding out about the betrayal. Scheana has vehemently denied the claim.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT ARIANA’S STATEMENT? WILL SHE CONFRONT SANDOVAL AT THE REUNION?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]