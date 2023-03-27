Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Star Gizelle Bryant Slammed For Asking Alexia Nepola And Marysol Patton Not To Speak Spanish

The word on the street is… Gizelle Bryant opened her mouth and inserted her foot again. Gizelle was tapped to appear on Season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and she was joined by fellow Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett. The ladies headed to Thailand so Giz could enjoy a leisurely vacation of telling other people how to live.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City sent in Heather Gay with her good eye and Whitney Rose. We got some Real Housewives of Miami ladies with Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton. While it’s easy to believe Marysol irritated everyone by saying “cockies” approximately 845 times after the plane landed, it was her ability to speak two languages that got on Gizelle’s nerves.

Gizelle must be pretty fragile because she asked both Alexia and Marysol not to speak Spanish in her presence. Page Six has the details. During the premiere episode, Gizelle not only challenged the laws of fashion, but she also challenged the laws of decency. During a convo with the RHOM stars, Gizelle said she has one rule. That rule is, “No Spanish.”

It might benefit Gizelle to incorporate more beneficial rules in her life. For instance, don’t get back with men who cheated on you. Or, don’t hire a home decorator who previously worked at Limited Too back in 1987.

RELATED: Gizelle Bryant Dishes On Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Drama With Candiace Dillard Bassett And Heather Gay

Gizelle clearly didn’t get her point across. Alexia and Marysol spoke Spanish at a dinner event where Gizelle called them out again. I have to assume audacity is deposited into Gizelle’s bank account, along with monthly child support. The ladies advised Gizelle they speak “Spanglish” in Miami and don’t realize it’s even happening. Gizelle shared, “I just don’t want to feel left out.” Maybe Gizelle needs to work on her self-worth or, you know, learn Spanish.

Needless to say, Gizelle was destroyed on Twitter. One person wrote, “‘I HAVE A RULE, NO SPANISH’ @GizelleBryant #RHUGT3 If that is not the most KAREN thing to say! Please think about your narrow minded silly words before you have an entire Culture against you! #LatinX #Triggered @Andy [Cohen] where’s the cancel button #WWHL.” 10/10, no notes.

A furious commenter added, “It’s a bit disturbing that @GizelleBryant would try to hush #Marysol & #Alexia for speaking their Native tongue, Spanish. Does she not know her own history of bigotry?! For SHAME!! #RHUGT3 #RHOP.” Someone else shared, “Sooo Gizelle Bryant from RHWOP GETS ON MY NERVE TELLING PPL NOT TO TALK SPANISH GTFOH!!!”

None of us have a right to tell anyone how to act. Our personal discomfort doesn’t mean someone else has to change, it might be better to change the reaction to whatever is uncomfortable. On the bright side, Chris Bassett really dodged a bullet only making Gizelle feel weird by talking to her in a room. Imagine if he had spoken to her in French.

TELL US- SHOULD GIZELLE APOLOGIZE TO MARYSOL AND ALEXIA? DO YOU THINK GIZELLE WAS OUT OF LINE? DO YOU THINK WHAT GIZELLE SAID TO MARYSOL AND ALEXIA IS REASONABLE?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]