Andy Cohen Describes Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Reunion As “Really Emotional” And “Confrontational”

The Season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules will be one for the history books. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are in the middle of a divorce. Then, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were exposed for a months-long secret relationship, leaving Ariana Madix brokenhearted. Plus, we all collectively learned that Raquel’s real name is Rachel. The cast has never been more divided. When they sat down to hash things out for the reunion, the word on the street is that things got intense.

As Us Weekly reported, Andy Cohen shared an Instagram Story video after spending five hours on the set hosting the reunion. “Well, that was really confrontational [and] it was really emotional,” Andy said. “Nothing was left unsaid.”

You could use the words “confrontational” and “emotional” to describe any reunion on Bravo. However, you can see the exhaustion on Andy’s face. We know he isn’t exaggerating this time.

The road leading up to the reunion was exhausting in itself. When news of the cheating scandal broke, Scheana Shay allegedly got into a physical altercation with Raquel. The fight prompted Raquel to obtain a temporary restraining order. Which put a massive strain on producing the reunion. How can the cast come together for a sitdown if two key players have been ordered by law to stay 100 yards from each other? On the day of the taping, Scheana’s lawyer confirmed that she would be there in person.

“Scheana will be present at today’s filming in person. Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be a part of the reunion,” Scheana’s lawyer said. “If Rachel attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order. There is no real way for the temporary restraining order to be dropped, so it will remain in effect until the permanent hearing on March 29 and then it will just lapse if Rachel doesn’t pursue it. And if Rachel does pursue it, Scheana intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.”

Right before the taping, Raquel/Rachel announced that she would attend the reunion in person as well. Once filming got underway, Bravo shared two different reunion seating charts. The seating charts revealed that they filmed two separate sitdowns. They swapped out Raquel and Scheana to ensure they were following the rules of the temporary restraining order. So although we won’t see Scheana and Raquel confront each other face to face, it sounds like we’ll at least get both sides of the story.

[Photo by: Christopher Polk/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]