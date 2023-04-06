Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz Claims Tom Sandoval Is Addicted To Raquel Leviss; Says She’s His “Heroin”

They say that love is like a drug, and Tom Schwartz is taking that literally.

During a bizarre Watch What Happens Live appearance, the Vanderpump Rules star was in the hot seat answering questions about his buddies, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss. Schwartz tried his best not to look like a blubbering mess, but that didn’t work out well. When discussing the affair, he compared Sandoval’s relationship with Raquel to a heroin addiction. Does that sound a little extreme to anyone else?

Page Six covered the details of Tom’s unusual comparison. “Raquel is Tom’s heroin,” Schwartz casually said during his appearance on WWHL. Andy Cohen appeared to be perplexed the entire time. “He’s addicted,” Schwartz continued. “It’s an infatuation of infatuations.”

Is Schwartz’s comparison a little insensitive? Yes. But, in some ways, there are some similarities. Addiction can make you seem selfish. It can damage your decision-making skills, crumble friendships, and ruin romantic relationships. Sandoval’s tryst with Raquel has done all of the above and then some.

Of course, addiction is clearly more serious and dangerous than an affair between reality stars. Schwartz explained that his comparison wasn’t meant to “minimize” or “disrespect” anyone struggling with addiction. Still, he admitted that his buddy is “lost in the sauce.”

For argument’s sake, let’s continue with the addiction metaphor. If Raquel is Sandoval’s heroin, then he desperately needs an intervention, rehab, and possibly a sit-down with Dr. Drew Pinsky.

The VPR cast did recently sit down for their Season 10 reunion, which is kind of like an intervention. Rumor has it that the cast blew up on Sandoval and Raquel, but the intervention/reunion clearly didn’t work because Sandoval is still making headlines for running around town with Raquel. They even grabbed a bite to eat immediately after the reunion!

On WWHL, Schwartz continued making excuses for his buddy’s addict-like behavior. The Pump Rules star claimed that because Sandoval has ADHD, he became “obsessed” with Raquel. Schwartz is seriously jumping through every hoop to find a clinical reason for this cheating scandal. The excuses aren’t great, but we can’t fault him for his loyalty to his friend.

Whether you think Sandoval’s relationship with Raquel is because of an ADHD obsession or a heroin-like addiction, we can all agree that breaking Ariana’s heart was wrong. This cheating scandal is nothing but problematic. Just say no to having affairs with your castmates!

