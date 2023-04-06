Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz Reveals Tom Sandoval Said He’s “In Love” With Raquel Leviss

I know everyone is growing weary of Scandoval by now. It’s been a little over a month since the Vanderpump Rules scandal rocked the show, the network, and most of North America. Details are still coming out, and cast members remain shocked that Tom Sandoval and Rachel Raquel Leviss’ affair was happening right in front of their faces.

Sandoval’s right-hand man and current mouthpiece was on Watch What Happens Live last night. Whilst wearing wrist-weights to control his face-touching, Tom Schwartz further proved the theory that all Toms are bad. Page Six has the details.

On the bright side, Schwartz did spill some information. But he’s basically the human equivalent of an Etch-a-Sketch and it’s safe to say he’s lacking in the depth department. He did say Sandoval’s relationship with Rachel is the real deal.

Schwartz said, “In January, Tom came to me … and he told me that he was in love with Raquel. I was flabbergasted.” I wonder if Tom loves Raquel as much as he loves his sequined pants collection. Is it possible Raquel returns the love of a man who thinks he’s Neil Diamond but is more Neil Cubic Zirconia?

Tom 2 also touched on the lengthy amount of time his BFF and Raquel cheated under Ariana Madix’s nose saying their relationship became an “open secret.” “After that, I mean, Tom kind of got flagrant — he was brazen,” he added. Then Schwartz dropped the dime that he knew about Tom and Rachel back in August 2022. He claimed the affair began after a one-night stand but turned into an “emotional affair.” Are we all ready?

SURE, JAN! I doubt Schwartz convinced anyone Tom and Raquel only played diddle diddle one time before rerouting their lust into an emotional affair. Schwartz also said Tom is in a midlife crisis up to his neck, which is stating the obvious.

“Tom was having, like, a midlife crisis. I learned in August, in late August about the affair, the one-night stand — allegedly. From my point of view, it became, like, an emotional affair — which is still inappropriate.” Oh, look, standards from the guy who would black out and cheat on his wife. What an emotional breakthrough-said no one.

Andy Cohen tried to squeeze more incriminating information out of Schwartz. But he was a good boy and followed his script. Schwartz will die on the hill of not finding out until January 2023. He also claims he didn’t tell Ariana about Sandoval swinging his thing in Raquel’s direction because Sandy told him not to.

He tries to pin not having a shred of decency on Sandoval. Saying Tom controlled the “narrative that he has broken up with Ariana, or attempted to multiple times — many, many times. And he’s not happy, they’re not healthy, they’re not intimate, blah blah blah.” Schwartz also said Tom did a great job keeping him quiet, which probably only required head pats and Scooby snacks.

“He did a good job of placating me. … And he told me he has a game plan, he’s gonna do the right thing — and then he just kind of continued to kept procrastinate. I’m more upset with Sandoval because he took advantage of my kindness. And he put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake,” Schwartz explained.

I’m sorry, I’ll need someone to remind me when Schwartz had integrity to be put at risk. He added Tom is addicted to Raquel, but Tom is also addicted to himself. Maybe once Raquel has a critical thinking exercise, she’ll open her eyes and see white nail polish and flared polyester pants at 2 pm on a Tuesday is not the glamorous life she thinks it is.

[Photo Credit: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo]