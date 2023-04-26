Carole Radziwill Says She Regrets Making Herself “Small” For Real Housewives Of New York

I was a longtime Carole Radziwill fan. I loved the Writer Girl in her early seasons of Real Housewives of New York. She is an author and journalist. And had the title of Princess. Take that, former Countess Luann de Lesseps.

Carole became besties with co-star Bethenny Frankel. Until they weren’t anymore. Their friendship exploded during Season 10. The reunion was a verbal smackdown between the two women.

When host Andy Cohen commented that both Carole and Bethenny “bashed each other on the show,” Carole had some thoughts. “You’re so full of sh*t, Andy,” Carole replied. Carole decided that Andy sided with Bethenny and torched her relationship with him.

After six years on the show, Carole dipped out after the drama of Season 10. “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament,” she stated. Bloop!

Even though Carole left Real Housewives behind, she continued to battle it out with Bethenny on social media. When Bethenny announced her ReWives rewatch podcast, a fan asked Carole for her opinion. And she had some wisdom to share.

Carole tweeted, “Oh lordy…how original. But she did build her brand by trashing& mocking women specifically the HWs & Bethenny always returns to what she does best.”

She also claimed that being on RHONY gave her PTSD. Carole made it clear that a return to RHONY: Legacy was also not going to happen. “If I went back I would sort of consider that to be an epic fail on my part. I would not go back, I could not have one more conversation about anything with any of them,” Carole explained.

Welp, according to Page Six, Carole is coming clean about dumbing herself down to even the playing field with her RHONY co-stars. In an interview with The Mountains magazine, Carole stated, “My one little regret is I did make myself smaller to be on the show.”

The former news journalist wished that she had shared that she “was in Afghanistan during the war… was in the Gulf War … I used to spend a lot of time in refugee camps in Cambodia.”

In order “to fit in with the women,” Carole stayed away from those topics of discussion. She said, “I think I would’ve been considered much more formidable … But, in the end, I didn’t want to show off.”

I mean, I would have been down to see Ramona Singer discussing the plight of refugees. But that probably wouldn’t be a ratings blockbuster. Carole also admitted that she never watched RHONY before she was cast. “I’d never been around women who would talk like they talked or drank like they drank.”

Surprisingly, Carole wasn’t ruling out signing up for a stint on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which airs on Peacock.

“I’d go on a girls trip with the coolest, most fun chick from each city, but I don’t know who that is because I don’t watch ‘Housewives,’” Carole remarked.

