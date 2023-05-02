Jackie Goldschneider ‘Is Good’ Not Being Friends With Jennifer Aydin

The ladies of Real Housewives of New Jersey are firmly entrenched on warring sides. It’s been like that ever since Melissa Gorga joined the highly popular series. She built her following, with Margaret Josephs as her MVP.

Meanwhile, reigning original star Teresa Giudice had been left with one lone soldier until Danielle Cabral joined the cast. Jennifer Aydin has stuck by her through thick and thin. That’s exactly how Tre expects her support system to be. What was her tagline about blood and water again?

The supporting cast have been forced to pick sides as well. Jackie Goldschneider followed Margaret into Melissa’s camp when she joined the series. But one heartbreaking incident in Season 12 had her extend an olive branch over no-man’s land. Sadly, that ceasefire was short-lived.

Jennifer flexes on Instagram

Of course, this is in reference to Bill Aydin’s affair. Margaret exposed the couple’s marital issues on the Season 12 premiere. The vicious act affected Jennifer, and her children, for the entire rest of the season.

Jackie endured a rumor of betrayal planted by Teresa in a prior season. Thankfully for the former lawyer, the rumors were untrue. Yet she knows how damaging gossip can be. And so it was understandable why she reached out to Jennifer and attempted a friendship when Bill’s betrayal came to light.

Yet that camaraderie didn’t last. Perhaps the RHONJ waters are just too toxic. The Weight of Beautiful author recently gave an update on her relationship with Jennifer while on the Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast.

Since filming for Season 13 wrapped, Jackie has had little contact with the mother of five. And she was surprised by the state of things. Jennifer even unfollowed Jackie “a few months ago” on social media.

“That’s like a flex on social media. So maybe we’re not friends,” Jackie said. “But I’m good without Jen. We’re fine. I’ll survive.” Despite supporting Jennifer, Jackie feels her attempts at friendship were neither reciprocated nor appreciated.

“After that, where I really tried to have a genuine conversation with her and show her some empathy for her situation, she … no. She clumped me with Melissa and Margaret and really just wasn’t warm to me this season,” the published author explained.

That’s the tribal mentality that makes this show so great for reality TV. No one can see humanity in individuals. Instead, the chasm between enemy lines widens.

