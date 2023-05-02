Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion Looks Revealed

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 is winding down, but we have what’s sure to be a reunion full of mess to look forward to. Obviously, the showdown between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga will literally take center stage. Melissa and Joe Gorga skipped Tre’s wedding and now, Andy Cohen is stuck trying to figure out what went wrong. It’s safe to say we shouldn’t expect a resolution for the decades of family problems. Even Andy’s not that much of a miracle worker.

One of the best parts about any reunion is getting to watch the dolled-up cast go for each other’s throats. RHONJ has been no different since Tre shoved her boss Andy while wearing stilettos back in the good old days. The fashion choices help to set the tone and characterize one season’s reunion from the next.

After all of the drama we’ve seen so far on RHONJ Season 13, we can expect the reunion to be ingrained in our memories one way or another. Bravo finally released a first look at the upcoming RHONJ reunion looks. As always, some of the women slayed while others make me totally afraid. The color palette seems to match the chaotic nature of the season — half of the cast is wearing gold while the other is wearing 50 shades of blue and purple.

Teresa came for gold with her reunion glam

It’s only right to start with Queen Teresa, who looks like a golden goddess in her shimmery and sheer look that shows off her amazing body. It’s like the Jersey version of Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast, which is very Tre. It seemed like newbie Rachel Fuda attempted to channel the same vibe but executed it poorly. Rachel’s dress has too much fabric and features an outdated beaded belt detail. She also has a train that, to my tired eyes, looks like it could be suede. A choice was made and it wasn’t a good one.

Fellow newbie Jennifer Fessler also opted for gold, but her boring satin dress make her look like she could be one of Tre’s 80 million bridesmaids. Jackie Goldschneider is also sporting a very bridesmaid-looking purple dress, but it’s way more flattering and fitting with her glam. Speaking of Tre’s bridesmaids, Dolores Catania might win best-dressed with her periwinkle gown covered with tulle and flower beading. She’s also sporting dark hair which is ultra-flattering on Dolores, who always looks like a knockout.

Another contender for Best Dressed goes to newbie Danielle Cabral. Danielle’s dress is a patterned purple gown with too much detail to get into. It’s giving Disney Villain in the best way possible and it shows that the new girls can still show up and show out at a reunion.

Margaret Josephs also sports one of her best looks ever with a textured navy gown and a structured top that couldn’t be more flattering. I only wish Marge went more glam with the hair, but maybe it’s a signature Boogawolf Bun on her head. Unfortunately, Jennifer Aydin’s dress can’t compete. Jen is wearing a Ramona Blue gown that is ultimately forgettable. Jennifer is so beautiful but she’s always wearing clothes that seem appropriate for someone much older than her. Jennifer needs a new stylist ASAP. At least her reads are always on fleek.

Melissa Gorga’s look is another puzzling one. She’s wearing what looks like a heavy sequin blue dress with a hood. It seems like MelGo’s attempt at trying to do something different, or she’s using her hood to hide from Andy so she doesn’t get pink-slipped after the reunion.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHICH REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY DO YOU THINK IS BEST DRESSED AT THE REUNION? WHOSE LOOK DO YOU LIKE THE LEAST?