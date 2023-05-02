Teresa Giudice Explains Why Bill Aydin Was Asked To Be In Her Wedding to Luis Ruelas

At this point of Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, I’m beyond ready to just get to Teresa Giudice’s big wedding day. There’s so much drama and build-up to her wedding with Luis Ruelas that I’m just ready to see Tre’s Leaning Tower Of Pisa hair in action already. We know the big day serves as the de facto end to Tre’s relationship with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. I mean, there’s no easy way to come back from skipping out on your only sibling’s wedding day.

The current season of RHONJ could have basically had a spin-off just about Tre’s wedding party chaos. Bridesmaids and groomsmen were added and booted from the roster until seemingly the last minute. Joe and Melissa opted, after Tre reluctantly asked, to not stand by Tre and Luis’ side at the altar. However, nearly everyone else did, from Dolores Catania to Jennifer Aydin. In a recent episode, even Luis’ new friend Bill Aydin somehow made the cut.

Joe Gorga was obviously upset that Bill was in the wedding, but Melissa apparently didn’t even realize the extent of Tre’s wedding party until filming the RHONJ After Show. “Bill Aydin was asked to be in the wedding? He was in the wedding?” Melissa queried. Who knows if she really didn’t know Bill was a groomsman or if she was just pretending she didn’t, but regardless, it was petty.

Teresa tried to rationalize Bill’s inclusion

During the After Show, Tre tried to explain why Luis asked Bill to stand by his side at the wedding. Luis apparently told Tre he wanted to ask Bill as they were forming a friendship, and Tre thought it would be great optics for her procession. “I said ‘That’s great,'” Tre explained. “I said, ‘Cause then he’ll walk with Jennifer.'” Teresa Giudice, she always has a way with words.

As always, Jennifer Aydin AKA Merriam Webster did a better job at explaining Tre’s rationale. Jennifer cited the numerous times that Joe Gorga fought with Luis rather than trying to form a bond with him. “How is this guy going to put you in his wedding when you’re talking sh-t about him,” Jennifer said. “He called him a piece of sh-t garbage.” She’s not wrong. We know the upcoming RHONJ reunion will be nothing short of a mess, but I personally hope the Aydins come with receipts to further bury the Gorgas.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED THAT LUIS RUELAS INCLUDED BILL AYDIN IN THE WEDDING? DID TERESA GIUDICE’S EXPLANATION MAKE ANY SENSE TO YOU?