Tamra Judge Says She Is Team Melissa Gorga and Takes Another Dig at Teresa Giudice

The vibe is beefing. Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of New Jersey OG Teresa Giudice either mutually despise each other or they are in cahoots to promote each other’s franchise.

MENSA can pass on this one because their input won’t be required on any Tre and Tammy Sue feuds. But Tamra has a bone with Teresa’s name on it and she refuses to let it go. While Tamra preps for her new RHOC season, she has thoughts on Teresa’s never-ending bad blood with Melissa Gorga. It’s not Battle of the Brains, but it’s definitely … something.

Tamra and John Mellencamp’s daughter spoke about the most recent episode of RHONJ on Two T’s In A Pod.

Tammy Sue is not Team Teresa

Teresa, who clearly doesn’t understand what “hypocrite” means, dropped Antonia Gorga’s name in a fight with Melissa. She was all upset because Melissa’s daughter didn’t attend Milania Giudice’s birthday party. Melissa provided a proper excuse and moved on knowing Teresa didn’t honestly give a flying fig.

For whatever reason, that lit Tammy Sue’s fire and she went after Teresa (again). “I am team — especially now — Melissa, one thousand percent. One thing that I really like about Joe [Gorga] and Melissa is they do not put their kids in the middle. And they do not say bad things about Teresa to their kids. And it’s nonstop. It’s like don’t get the kids involved, don’t do it.”

Meg Ryan’s ex-boyfriend’s daughter thought Tre brought it up so “Melissa [would] look like she doesn’t try hard to make things happen.” And this has been Melissa’s burden since she married Joe. The simple fact is, some sisters can never get over their precious brothers getting married and Exhibit A has been proving this since Season 3.

Tamra thinks any explanation provided by Melissa will always fall on deaf ears. “Whenever Melissa tries to explain herself, Teresa shuts her down, ‘Oh tit for tat, oh you got to bring that up.’ Well, why is it okay for Teresa to bring it up,” she asked. Viewers have been asking the same questions for about 10 years.

It’s interesting to see Tamra so fully invested in another Real Housewives franchise. Maybe Tamra is the long, lost sister Melissa was previously searching for but clearly forgot about when the storyline caved. Stay tuned!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 airs Tuesdays at 9 pm on Bravo

