Dolores Catania’s Best Looks Over The Years

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has had an interesting style evolution. She may not have been a fashionista at the beginning, but she is serving up some smoldering looks since joining the cast. Let’s stroll down memory lane and reminisce about Dolores’ best looks over the years.

Simple And Smart

PARAMUS, NJ – DECEMBER 03: Dolores Catania attends Cocktails & Couture At Westfield Garden State Plaza Hosted By Bethenny Frankel on December 3, 2015 in Paramus, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Westfield)

Dolores wore a simple flowing black and white graphic tunic with matching black pants to an event hosted by Bethenny Frankel in 2015. She doesn’t wear any necklaces to distract from the plunging neckline. With the black and white pattern, wearing a lot of jewelry would overpower her look. Dolores has the color scheme down, even to her white nail polish. While this look isn’t flashy or complex, it doesn’t need to be. Dolores looks fantastic, comfortable, and relaxed.

The Envy Of Her Co-Stars

MONTCLAIR, NJ – JANUARY 14: Dolores Catania attends envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique Grand Opening at envy by Melissa Gorga Boutique on January 14, 2016 in Montclair, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

Dolores joined RHONJ in 2016. She was originally supposed to be part of Season 1 but backed out. She attended the opening of co-star Melissa Gorga’s Envy boutique. Dolores wore a black dress along with a black jacket with edgy rhinestone studs. Her red heels added a pop of color to her ensemble. The studs are eye-catching, and I’m sure that Dolores caught everyone’s attention. Much to the chagrin of her fellow Real Housewives. We can already see her taking more style chances.

Lovely In Leopard

PATERSON, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 07: Dolores Catania attends “A Night of Hope ” Presented by United Real Estate ABC & Generation Rescue at The Brownstone on March 7, 2016 in Paterson, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Dolores wore this leopard print ensemble to a charity event. All RHONJ viewers know that giving back is very important to Dolores. She truly has a heart of gold and she volunteers for several charities. But you have to admit, she also knows how to serve up some Jerseylicious looks. The leopard print dress and knee-high black boots are complimented by her statement gold bracelet and hoop earrings. It is a simple look, yet Dolores somehow elevates it.

Black Lace Magic

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY – MARCH 18: TV personalities Kathy Wakile (L) and Dolores Catania attend the Chris Laurita Celebrates Launch of “The Little Kernel” Mini Popcorn on March 18, 2016 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

In her style evolution, Dolores discovered that accessories are key. Here she rocks a knee-length black lace dress with a short faux fur jacket. The dress features a ribbon tie at the neckline. The RHONJ star added silver hoop earrings and a statement gold and silver bracelet. That bracelet is fierce looking! Dolores added a silver purse and a high-heeled t-strap silver sandals. The dress is cute, but the accessories make this outfit really click.

Real Housewives Debut

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season:7 — Pictured: Dolores Catania — (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Dolores wore this stunning blue gown for the photo shoot for Season 7 of RHONJ. After appearing as a guest in previous episodes, Dolores finally took the plunge and became a full-time cast member. This shade of royal blue looks stunning on Dolores. The dress boasts shoulder cut-outs and pleats at the waist. Dolores chose silver hoop earrings and a bracelet to accent her gown. She looks positively regal and elegant in this curve-hugging look. Two thumbs up for this ensemble.

Pretty In Pink

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 07: Dolores Catania visits at SiriusXM Studio on July 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Summer vibes! Dolores served us a cool and refreshing look in this hot pink dress. The fitted waist has a flared skirt. The dress is simple, without embellishments. I think this is a solid candidate for the “less is more” category. Dolores kept her jewelry simple, too. Just a watch, ring, and bracelet. She added a pair of beige sandals to complete the look. Dolores seems to elevate even the most basic of looks. Never let them see you sweat, Dolores!

Rock And Roll Vibes

WEEHAWKEN, NJ – JULY 10: Dolores Catania attends the “Real Housewives Of New Jersey” Season 7 Premiere Party at Molos on July 10, 2016 in Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images)Rock

Dolores showed the world she is a fashion player in this black lace dress. This flared mini dress showed off Dolores’ legs. She wore silver t-trap sandals and a chunky black and silver bracelet. Dolores also added hoop earrings (hooray for hoops!) and a gold bracelet. Can we talk about Dolores’s sexy hairstyle? I love the tousled waves look. The reality star kept her make-up simple and didn’t overdo it. It looks like Dolores is ready for a night out on the town. This look earns a perfect 10!

Smoldering And Skin-Baring

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Dolores Catania attends the Legends Ball during 2022 BravoCon at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Dolores has arrived! She hit up the 2022 BravoCon in a look that, I’m sure, had tongues wagging. She wore a sparkling skin-tight silver, white, and gray jumpsuit that accentuated Dolores’ every curve. The choker-style neckline opens up to show off Dolores’ cleavage. She kept her accessories simple- just a bracelet and drop earrings. Her hair is styled in a high ponytail, which always wins points with Bravo’s national treasure, Andy Cohen. Dolore lets her confidence shine in this ensemble.

Always Shining

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 17: Dolores Catania attends The Skin Cancer Foundation’s Champions For Change Gala at The Plaza on October 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

This dress is a bit different for Dolores. This multi-colored shining gown is a bit more conservative than many of Dolores’ outfits. Still, this gown in shades of red, black, green, and silver is still elegant. Dolores wore this number in 2019 to the Skin Cancer Foundation Champions For Change Gala. Dolores is always the first to support a cause. She even started a charity softball game on RHONJ. She is truly one of the most philanthropic Real Housewives.

Bold Moves At BravoCon

BRAVOCON — BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 — Pictured: Dolores Catania — (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)

I love this chic look on Dolores. Once again, she is showing a bit of skin while still keeping her look classy. The bustier is comprised of black and patterned sheer panels. The jumpsuit features open sleeves at the elbow. The jumpsuit also features pockets. Fancy! Dolores wore minimal accessories. She sported delicate hoop earrings and a gold bangle and bracelet. Her hair was loose in cascading waves. This look has to be one of Dolores’ most memorable.

Dolores’ style has really transitioned over the years. She went from serving basic looks to high fashion. Dolores looks damn good–and she knows it!

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF DOLORES’ STYLE? WHO IS THE BEST-DRESSED RHONJ HOUSEWIFE?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]