Katie Maloney Thinks Tom Sandoval’s ‘Influence’ Over Schwartz Helped End Their Relationship

Did Tom Sandoval contribute to the end of Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s marriage? Without a doubt.

Regular viewers of Vanderpump Rules have witnessed the countless times Schwartz has taken his buddy Sandy’s side over Katie’s in any disagreement. I don’t recall Schwartz ever standing up to or even disagreeing with Sandoval. It was enough to make fans question who was actually Schwartzy’s wife: Sandoval or Katie?

But Tom’s failure to support his wife was only part of the problem. Repeated allegations of cheating on his part and just the general fact that he just treated Katie like sh** — though she definitely gave back as good as she got — certainly added to their problems.

Jax Taylor believes Katie and Schwartz “would still be together” if not for Sandoval

“I think [Sandoval] had a lot to do with why [Tom and Katie] got divorced,” Pump Rules alum Jax Taylor recently said on Peacock’s Watch With. “I would like to think they would still be together if it weren’t for Sandoval.”

On May 10, Katie was a guest on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. A caller asked her how she felt about Jax’s comments that she and Tom would still be together if not for Sandoval’s influence.

“He’s wrong and he’s right,” the Something About Her co-owner answered. “Sandoval’s influence and [his and Schwartz’s] friendship definitely got in the way of a lot, but Schwartz didn’t really come to the table.”

Andy disagreed. “There’s a part of me that thinks that’s true though.”

“It’s true and it’s not true,” Katie repeated. “Their friendship did not help our marriage. At all.”

Schwartz has always made it clear where his allegiance lies. Time after time, he’s been more loyal to Sandoval than to his own wife. It’s understandable, for where would Schwartz be without the Most Extras lead singer? He’d probably still be bartending at SUR, and not the co-owner of TomTom and Schwartz and Sandy’s, both of which have reportedly rebounded despite the initial Scandoval backlash.

