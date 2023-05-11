Katie Maloney Has a Shocking Theory About Tom Schwartz’s Role in Scandoval

Watching the latest episodes of Vanderpump Rules is like a modern sleuthing caper. It’s giving Agatha Christie vibes. No, we aren’t hunting a killer. Just a sly weasel and his shameless mistress. Clues are piling up, and isn’t everyone looking for the double-meanings in each sentence, glance, and confrontation? We know how the story ends. The question is how did Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss navigate their trysts around Ariana Madix? And the whole VPR crew for that matter.

Tom Schwartz is the presumed accomplice due to his proximity with the cheating duo. His ex-wife Katie Maloney knows best how much Sandoval influences him. And Katie supports the theory that Schwartz was in the know for quite some time.

Katie thinks Raquel kissed Schwartz to provoke Sandoval

The Something About Her co-owner shared a new theory with Bravo executive Andy Cohen. She appeared on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to react to the most recent VPR episode.

Andy asked Katie if her former line of thought was still valid. In a previous interview, Katie labeled Schwartz as a “decoy” that was “duped” by both the cheating parties.

Now, the reality TV star suggests Raquel was functioning as the sole instigator, playing all sides at once.

“I think, right after the wedding, after him and Raquel kissed is when Sandoval told him, because I think Raquel was playing funny games with Sandoval. Maybe trying to make him jealous because you know, ‘Well I’m single I can do what I want. You have a girlfriend, so I’m gonna go kiss your friend,'” she explained.

The kiss with Schwartz gave Sandoval a motive to tell his friend about the affair. It also functioned to keep Raquel in line.

Katie continued, “And so Sandoval came and put a kibosh on it and told Schwartz that him and Raquel have a thing going on so Schwartz wouldn’t pursue Raquel. That’s my theory.”

Sandoval, of course, wouldn’t have to worry about Schwartz spilling his secrets.

“So now Schwartz knows about it. But Schwartz isn’t going to do anything about it because Schwartz has been Sandoval’s like, vault for years,” she concluded.

There you have it sleuths. Katie has presented a highly plausible explanation based on her intuition of Raquel and the well-documented spineless demeanor of her ex-husband.

Vanderpump Rules continues Wednesdays on Bravo at 9/8c.

