Ariana Madix Doesn’t Know if She Can Trust Again After Tom Sandoval’s Affair

Ariana Madix has had a pretty crap year but she’s slowly but surely coming out the other side. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules exploded in a dumpster fire of deceit. Now Ariana has to watch her 10-year relationship with Tom Sandoval end with massively high ratings.

Unfortunately, with betrayal comes the realization that your gift of trust has been broken – and trust is difficult to fix. You can’t find a repair kit for it at Home Depot; so basically you’re on your own. Ariana spoke with People about her shattered trust and her hopes of moving forward without clinging to the burden Tom left behind.

The comeback is always stronger

Ariana began, “When this first happened, I really thought, ‘I don’t know how I can trust anyone again’.” Which is valid. Despite speculation on how Tom and Ariana’s relationship began, the two were an established couple who created a life together. And Tom more or less cheated with one of Ariana’s best friends, Rachel Raquel Leviss. At this time, Raquel may or may not be in the witness protection program because she is laying LOW.

“A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know about that’,” Ariana added.

“But her saying that, and hearing that from others too, has really helped me move forward. I’m getting there, at my own pace.” A good support system is crucial. Hours after the news of the affair broke, Pump Rules cast members set aside pre-existing squabbles and rallied around Ariana.

Support is key

Scandoval definitely put VPR on the map and Ariana’s name in people’s mouths. Celebrities commented on the drama and it was even clocked during the White House Correspondents Dinner, which Ariana attended with Lisa Vanderpump. All of that said, she is overwhelmed by the support.

“I’ve ben [sic] absolutely floored by the support. There [is] a pretty long and very incredible, mind-blowing list of people who have spoken out about it or even just have like, any knowledge of any of it at all,” she added.

It really must be odd seeing famous people comment on your love life. “And I swear, every single time, my jaw is on the floor and it’s me and my friends in our group chat being like, ‘Are you freaking kidding me? This is insane!’”

Ariana continued, ”These are all sorts of heroes of mine. So it’s just really, really wild that they even know I exist on this planet. Going through this in the public eye has definitely added an aspect that makes it an additionally insane experience. But the support from the public has been really amazing and has meant the absolute world to me.”

Her experience with the public upheaval of her life hasn’t been pleasant, but she is “feeling relief” right now. “It’s been a process to get there, and I know it’s not been very long, but it certainly feel [sic] like I’m coming out the other side and the trajectory is up.”

It’s also handy to have a handsome personal trainer to keep your mind from wandering like Tom’s, well, never mind. “Where I’m at right now, honestly — I’m at a point now where I just feel like I’m amazing. And I don’t think I ever thought that was possible,” Ariana said.

See you tomorrow for the big game! The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion begins Wednesday at 9 pm/ET on Bravo.

