Raquel Leviss Has Met Tom Sandoval’s Family ‘More Than Once’

They were getting bold. More is coming to light about the illicit affair between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval. And it seems the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was trying to legitimize his trysts with Raquel by taking her to his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri to meet his family. Not only that, but the couple made the trip more than once.

Ariana Madix had a chance to say her piece at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. What she presented during Part 1 was absolute dynamite. Since filming the reunion, Ariana made a comeback appearance on Watch What Happens Live, as well as doing the interview circuits.

Most recently, Ariana appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast to reveal new tidbits. Because there is so much still coming to light.

Raquel was relegated to a hotel room

Indeed, Ariana only came to know “within the last month” that Sandoval took his mistress to meet the family. To add insult to injury, it happened “more than once.”

Sandoval’s family may have known about Raquel, but they were hardly supportive. As evidenced by the sleeping arrangement provided.

“It’s hard to say what exactly they knew or when they knew,” Ariana explained. “I think, at one point, they knew but they were definitely not condoning [the relationship] and [Sandoval] was putting [Leviss] up in a hotel.”

Perhaps the couple felt they could fly under the radar out of state. But Raquel and Sandoval did not avoid detection. Ariana referenced that, “there were rumblings of that on the internet.” “So definitely somebody had seen something at some point,” Ariana opined.

It was during this interview that the Something About Her co-owner made the shocking admission that Sandoval was intimate with Raquel while she was sleeping in her bed.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f—ed her,” Ariana revealed. That’s bold. Though shameless is a better word. More negative connotations with that one.

But Ariana has moved on from all that toxicity. Her sandwich shop is due to open soon and she was cast in a Lifetime movie. On a personal front, Ariana has been dating NYC-based fitness trailer Daniel Wai. They recently spent a whirlwind couple of days in the Big Apple and shared pictures on social media.

Meanwhile, the skewering of Sandoval continues on Part Two of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Catch it on Bravo, May 31 9/8c.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO RAQUEL MEETING SANDOVAL’S FAMILY MORE THAN ONCE? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE FACT THAT SHE STAYED IN A HOTEL ROOM?