Kim Zolciak Completes Court-Ordered Parenting Class as She Fights Kroy Biermann for Custody of Kids

Kim Zolicak and Kroy Biermann are going to have a difficult time staying out of the news if they keep up these histrionics. On the bright side, despite neither of them seemingly having a job, they are staying busy.

From police visits to gambling and drug accusations, Kim and Kroy’s everlasting bond broke down once they started losing money. Additionally, they’ve been going back and forth in court and both want primary custody of their minor children. Now we learn Kim was required to take a parenting class. Radar has the details.

Class with Kim

The former star of Don’t Be Tardy is living a different life these days. Documents show Kim completed a one-day parenting class that was ordered by the court. Kim turned in her Certificate of Completion for a course called the Navigating Family Change Seminar. Thankfully for Kim, the course was online.

Kim spent a whopping four hours on the class which is described as a “parenting seminar.” She was required to “successfully complete within 31 days of service of the original complaint upon the original defendant.”

The program is to educate parents on how to explain divorce to children and assist in grieving for the “breakup of their family.” At this time we don’t know if there is a similar course when parents can’t figure out their bathroom situations and need police to help them.

Fighting … for the kids

Both Kim and Kroy filed for divorce in May. They are each requesting monthly child support and Kroy wants Kim out of the house for good. The estranged couple share four little kids and it really sucks they have to witness all of their parents’ crap hit the fan. Hopefully, they are well shielded from any unsavory moments.

Kroy implies Kim has been “spending substantial time and marital funds on gambling and other games of chance. This compulsion has financially devastated the parties. [Kim’s] time is so consumed with online gambling that she is unable to properly care for the children.”

They’re also playing tag with the police. Kroy called the cops when Kim wouldn’t come out of the bathroom, and Kim called them when Kroy put her remaining luxury items in a safe. No arrests were made during either incident.

