Raquel Leviss Admits Future on Vanderpump Rules Is ‘In Question’ After Scandoval

What other conclusion could there be? Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval create such violent emotions among the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast and audience. No one wants to see Sandoval or Raquel on screen. None of their cast mates want to film with them. The Season 10 reunion seemed to be a moment where their co-stars said their piece to the illicit duo. Where do they go from the reunion?

Sandoval has the alleged narcissistic personality to appear on camera again, if he were asked. But Raquel has gone into hiding since Scandoval broke, supposedly at a voluntary mental health facility. Her reaction to the backlash is notably different. If she is indeed in need of mental help from the stress, it would be inadvisable to return round zero.

Raquel’s return is “in question”

And the former beauty pageant contestant is coming to that conclusion herself during her one-on-one interview with Andy Cohen during the Season 10 reunion. An extended version aired on Peacock Thursday which featured Raquel in conversation with the Bravo executive producer.

“Um, I don’t know. It’s in question right now,” Raquel said of returning for a potential eleventh season, though she “want[ed] to” return at the time the interview was filmed on March 23.

Yet shortly thereafter, Raquel checked herself into a mental health facility where she is allegedly still staying. Unlike Sandoval, she has laid low since news of their affair broke. But the public is not letting her off the hook so easily.

It’s gone so far that Raquel’s family has contacted the FBI in response to death threats received from the public. The reality TV star has been on the receiving end of alleged “violent and graphic” abuse. The online and phone threats describe dismembering her “limb from limb” and “unalive [her] and dump the body.”

Raquel social media remains dormant. The only activity was an alleged hack to her Instagram account. However, her phone and email appear to be working. Earlier this month, Sandoval was spotted calling Raquel while on a flight to Pittsburgh.

Snail mail is her preferred mode of communication. Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix claimed that Raquel sent letters to the home she still shares with him. The mail was marked with lightning bolts, Raquel and Sandoval’s secret symbol of their affair. Ariana did not give notice as to whether her ex-boyfriend was answering.

Raquel will be speaking during Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion. Perhaps some clarity will come after viewing the remaining footage. The next episode will air Wednesday, June 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.

