Jax Taylor Dishes on Sharing a Room With Channing Tatum

Although Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been serving us nothing but entertainment on Vanderpump Rules right now, it wasn’t always that way. As we know with Bravo shows, after some time of “being the number one guy in the group,” the network tends to reshuffle the cast. During VPR’s reshuffling, Jax Taylor, his wife Brittany Cartwright, and other long-standing cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute got the axe; however, the latter two were let go for their alleged racist behavior toward their Black co-stars.

Throughout Jax’s time on the show, he did SURve up tons of drama and OMG moments. But it wasn’t because of his commitment to being a reality TV icon; it was because he lied — often. If you’ve followed the show, you know his list of exaggerations goes on forever. From lying about Sandoval and Ariana Madix hooking up to lying about sleeping with his then girlfriend’s best friend, it’s hard to believe anything that comes out of his mouth.

So when he revealed several years ago that he used to be roommates with this A-List actor, people couldn’t help but question whether he was being honest.

Jax Taylor claims he used to be roommates with Channing Tatum

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jax talked at length about his past mistakes, his beef with Randall Emmett, and that time he shared a dorm room with Channing Tatum. Or so he says, at least.

“I started modeling in Miami and went to New York, and I was with this agency called Ford,” he revealed. “This was around 2002, and those agencies had apartments for models that were coming into town. They’re basically like dorm rooms with bunk beds. A tiny room with bunk beds and a bathroom.”

Taylor revealed that he and Tatum, along with four other guys, were on a hunt to make it big in Hollywood.

“Channing was one of six guys in our room. Now, he got famous real quick. He did this Mountain Dew commercial where he flipped a car, and once he got that job, he took off,” Jax continued. “We lived off peanut butter and jelly and Subway. We got some free dinners and got to go to any clubs we wanted, but other than that, we were just broke and trying to make a living.”

