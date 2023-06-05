Scheana Shay Says Raquel Leviss Never Apologized For Filing Restraining Order

There is one more aggrieved party in all the Scandoval nonsense. Of course, Ariana Madix ranks number one of the Vanderpump Rules that is owed something by her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and his mistress, Raquel Leviss.

But Scheana Shay really got hurt in the crossfire as well. It really was her misfortune to have filmed Watch What Happens Live with Raquel the night Ariana found out about the affair. Ariana called Raquel to confront her while in Scheana’s presence. Whatever reaction Scheana had in that moment was magnified due to her physical proximity to Sandoval’s mistress.

Sandoval revealed that Raquel’s family wanted her to file the complaint

It’s well-documented now that Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against her former best friend after their interaction that night. Scheana’s lawyer maintains that his client never punched Raquel, as was alleged. Scheana’s legal team adopted the position that Raquel is a “known liar and a cheat” before the case was dismissed. The former beauty pageant contestant didn’t even show up for the court date.

Raquel made a big show of withdrawing the complaint to coincide with the Season 10 reunion filming on March 23. Host Andy Cohen gave Scheana the papers on set. However, the two ladies had to remain separated and filming resumed as planned.

Needless to say, Scheana is dealing with a lot of residual feelings of being the victim of unfounded legal action. During a recent episode of her Scheananigans podcast, the mother of one shared her current thoughts on the issue. She also revealed that Raquel never apologized to her for filing the temporary restraining order. An explanation would have also sufficed for Scheana. It turns out, she didn’t get that either.

In order to facilitate the communication she was looking for, Scheana did not block Raquel. Neither on her phone or social media. Regardless, Scheana did not hear from her former friend.

According to Scheana, Sandoval told her that Raquel’s family insisted that she file the restraining order. There was no word as to who decided to pull the complaint.

The Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion concludes June 7 on Bravo at 9/8c.

