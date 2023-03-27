Raquel Leviss Claimed To Be Dropping Her Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay So They Could Film Together At The Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Raquel Leviss is apparently over her fear of tiny Scheana Shay. She claimed she was dropping her restraining order against the “Gold As Gold” singer to allow them to film together at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. But it turned out to be untrue.

The whole thing is so silly anyway. Raquel alleged that when Scheana found out about her affair with Tom Sandoval, she slammed her against a wall and punched her in the eye. Even VPR alum Kristen Doute questioned whether Scheana could actually hit anyone. “Scheana can not punch someone no matter how mad she is,” she said. “She weighs a buck five, and her nails are longer than her fingers. It’s just bulls–t.” Raquel is 5 foot nine, and Scheana is 5 foot two. She would have needed a step ladder.

Filming of the reunion took place on March 23, 2023. Entertainment Tonight is reporting that “Wreckel” gave Andy Cohen a court document at the reunion that showed she was filing to drop the restraining order against Scheana. I’m guessing not having to forfeit her time in front of the cameras is Raquel’s main issue.

Previously released seating charts showed Scheana and Raquel filming separately. But filming in the same room would make much better TV, as it would allow face-to-face screaming matches. Their respective teams tried to find an arrangement that would allow them to film together, but they didn’t reach an agreement, forcing production to film the two women at least 100 feet apart.

“I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward,” Rachel Raquel said. “I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order.”

Raquel continued, “The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched, but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress.” How very thoughtful of her.

While Raquel showed Andy the paperwork she intended to file, Scheana’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, said, “[What Raquel showed Andy] was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel [Raquel’s legal name] had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different.”

“There is no way for Rachel to ‘drop’ the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing. This is California law,” he continued. “Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn’t, it [hadn’t been] filed with the court. This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team.”

Scheana’s attorney continued, “If she wants to make this go away, she can tell everyone that she wasn’t punched and she lied, and that she doesn’t intend to go forward with a permanent restraining order. That wouldn’t undo the damage she has caused, and she still filed a false police report, but it would go a long way toward resolving the legal issues.”

[Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com]