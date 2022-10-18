Melissa Gorga Says Teresa Giudice “Drew A Line” When She Excluded Her As A Bridesmaid

In March of 2022, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice announced on Watch What Happens Live that none of her co-stars would be in her bridal party, including her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. So much for family!

Melissa learned that she wasn’t included by watching TV. Awkward! Teresa was “shocked” that her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife were upset. Joe felt that Teresa was being disrespectful to both him and Melissa. Teresa explained why she decided not to ask Melissa to be part of her special day. “I’m not her best friend, she’s not my best friend. We’re family,” she stated. Oof.

Teresa reportedly later invited Melissa to be a bridesmaid, along with RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin and Dolores Catania. Melissa refused, but the other ladies accepted. Melissa would have ended up in an ugly dress. Just saying!

When Teresa finally walked down the aisle to marry Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Joe and Melissa were not present. After a nasty blow-up during filming of the Season 13 finale, the couple decided not to attend. Rumors about Melissa allegedly stepping out on Joe were brought up. In the wake of her brother skipping her wedding, Teresa stated she isn’t open to reconciling.

Well, it sounds like Melissa is on board with Teresa’s decision. Melissa spoke to US Weekly on October 15, 2022, at BravoCon. “From day one with all the wedding drama, I was told on national TV I wasn’t gonna be a part of it. I was told we are not close,” Melissa explained. “I was told all of these things. So, when you draw the line in the sand, well then, I have to stand behind the line. And then don’t be upset when we’re behind the line because you drew it,” the singer added.

But the bridesmaid slight wasn’t the root cause of the relationship falling apart. “It wasn’t just one event. I feel like everybody wants to think there was like one big thing that happened that caused us to say we’re not going to this wedding,” the mom of three stated.

Melissa continued, “I think it was a series of events. I think it was a long time coming. I think I knew certain things that I couldn’t say out loud.” She added, “And then, at the finale, they came out, and just — energies rose.”

Melissa said that RHONJ viewers will see all the drama that led up to the explosive finale and the reason why the Gorgas didn’t attend Teresa’s wedding. “It would feel really silly to go from that and then within 12 hours to be sitting in a pew as it would just not make any sense for us to even be there,” she stated. “Yeah. So that’s what you’ll see.”

The boutique owner, who previously called the situation “toxic,” doesn’t seem interested in fixing the relationship with Teresa right now. “I got off the roller coaster. I don’t want to be on it anymore,” Melissa remarked. “We’ll see what happens.” She is finished playing referee between Joe and his sister. “Melissa has exited the building in that situation. I’m done,” the podcast host added.

As for Teresa’s four daughters and the Gorga’s children? “The cousins all talk. I feel like the kids should never get involved,” Melissa said.

TELL US- DID TERESA DRAW A LINE IN THE SAND BY NOT ASKING MELISSA TO BE IN HER WEDDING? DID MELISSA AND JOE MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION BY NOT ATTENDING TERESA’S WEDDING?

[Photo by: Greg Endries/Bravo]