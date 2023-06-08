Melissa Gorga Sells Handcuff Bracelets at Envy Amid Feud With Teresa Giudice

The cast of Vanderpump Rules certainly aren’t the only ones trying to benefit from scandals. While Teresa Giudice fights for her life during the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion, Melissa Gorga tries to profit from Tre’s past.

Envy by Melissa Gorga sells clothing and accessories, but some of them seem to be directed at a particular person. After previously being accused of sending Tre to jail, along with Joe Gorga, it appears Melissa might be embracing the implications. So if you’ve been dying for a very special handcuff bracelet with no hidden agenda, now’s your chance. They’re being featured on the Envy by Melissa Gorga website, obviously.

Clink-clink, but make it FASHION

Presently, Melissa is advertising the “HANDCUFF LINK BRACELET Genuine 925 sterling silver and 14K gold vermeil handcuff link anklet. Adjustable – Total length 7 inches (6.5 inches with .5 inch extender). Non-tarnish, water resistant & hypoallergenic.” Felon Real Housewife not included.

In an Instagram Story, Melissa shared, “Grab them before they’re GONE!! Only a few left of The Handcuff Link Bracelets ($50) #rhonj #melissagorga #envybymg.” Accordingly, the video was blessed with background music by Akon featuring his hit, Locked Up. Surely a coincidence!

And finally, the delicate handcuff bracelets that have nothing to do with clocking Teresa’s time in jail were displayed behind an office nameplate stating: “Melissa Gorga, Boss B-tch.”

Despite the RHONJ fandom taking fierce sides against the two stars, Melissa’s comment section was mainly filled with praise for her newly unearthed ability to shade. Teresa has yet to acknowledge Melissa’s apparent dig, but she’s currently busy working with the Luis Ruelas clean-up crew. And we all know that’s a full-time job.

Real Housewives of New Jersey continues each Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

