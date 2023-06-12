Lala Kent Doesn’t Think Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ Relationship Will Last

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules has had much to say as of late. Her Scandoval experience has brought up past trauma with Randall Emmett, parlayed her into “send it to Darrell” merch, podcast after podcast, and she even has time to comment on it at the airport.

On the heels of the reunion, some of the affair is still new to the public. But having filmed months ago, the cast has been circling around, and around, and around. And during that time, Lala has, in her own way changed her tune. She feels for Ariana Madix, feels for the cast, and now she somewhat feels for Raquel Leviss.

When asked what she thinks the end-game of Raquel and Tom will be – it wasn’t two lovebirds in paradise. In fact, she straight up said that it’s not going to last. But was anyone thinking anything different at this point?

Can Scandoval lovers go the distance?

Lala told TMZ, she thinks Raquel would want “to go the distance” in their relationship. After all this time? With everything that has come together at the reunion (and after)? And Raquel knowing about Tom’s lies?

Let’s recap. Tom is unfaithful to Kristen Doute. He breaks from Kristen to be with Ariana. He’s unfaithful with her and breaks due to a situationship with Raquel. Without changing himself, how is the outcome going to be any different? Does she think she might be that one to change him?

Lala says she thinks the affair of it all was “fun for them.” As Raquel feels Sandoval is her person, or the only one in her corner I see how Lala could think this. But then, what were the other friendships she had on the show? Most of them thought they were sincere friends with the beauty queen. And according to Brock Davies, Scheana even put on an Emmy level performance (she was so hurt).

Lala gave a definite “No” to wedding bells in the future. She said she doesn’t think Tom is “the one to do it with.” And after he tried to come off as the committed boyfriend who wanted marriage and a baby. Lala says, “Whoever marries Sandoval – I feel really bad for them.” It might be some time before anyone who likes T-shirts lines up.

Lastly, Lala said the universe has intervened, and this will be good for Ariana. Here’s hoping everyone grows from this lightning bolt experience.

Scandoval of Vanderpump Rules has finally rapped. Stay dialed in to find out about next season.

