Tom Sandoval ‘Almost Threatened’ Brock Davies According to Scheana Shay

Worm with a mustache? Or something more sinister? It’s been three full months of the unraveling of Tom Sandoval. The sequined bravado of the Schwartz & Sandy’s c-owner irritated some viewers, but there was still a lot of shock when his affair with Raquel Leviss emerged.

Since then, Vanderpump Rules co-stars have made allegations about Sandoval’s character and some supposed actions that he engaged in. For example, Lala Kent has been extremely vocal about labeling him as a narcissist, in the same league as her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett. And now, another supposed action is adding to the list of questionable behaviors by the Sandoval & The Most Extras front man.

Sandoval alleged that he knew of a video that would “be very bad” for Scheana

According to Scheana Shay, Sandoval allegedly threatened her husband, Brock Davies, after filming for the reunion wrapped. The Good As Gold singer used her Scheanigans podcast as a platform to make the allegation, and did so in the presence of her lawyer, Neama Rahmini. Lala also guest starred on the recent episode.

Scheana and Raquel were notably separated during the Season 10 reunion because of a temporary restraining order filed by the former beauty pageant queen. The paperwork alleged that Scheana had punched her, something that she has repeatedly denied.

However, at the time, it seems that Sandoval approached Brock and suggested that there was video evidence of the alleged assault.

“He had said to Brock, trying almost threaten us, but it was like, ‘I just want you to know, her family has a private investigator, and if they get this video, it’s going to be very bad for Scheana when it show her punching her.’

Since the assault never happened, Scheana was unconcerned and called Sandoval out, asking him to provide the evidence.

“And I’m like, ‘But I didn’t do it, so find the f**king video,'” she stated.

It seems that Sandoval did not follow up on his statement.

