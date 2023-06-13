Andy Cohen Addresses Comment About Raquel Leviss Being ‘Medicated’ at Pump Rules Reunion

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 may be over, but the sins of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval will go down in Bravo history. The reunion concluded with a dramatic showdown between the new “couple” and Ariana Madix, the queen they deceived. It was hard to watch Raquel confront her actions at the reunion for several reasons, one being her apathy toward the friends she betrayed.

Scandoval has resulted in so many theories in the Pump Rules universe that it’s hard to keep track. Some of them are started by fans while others have origins in the cast. Hey, even Bravo head Andy Cohen is guilty of running his mouth a little too much from time to time.

Andy recently felt he may have let his gift of gab get out of hand when it comes to dissecting Raquel Leviss’ behavior at the VPR reunion. He, like many people, worried about the state of Raquel’s mental health before the reunion. After seeing her performance, Andy speculated she may have been medicated. Now, the host is walking back his comments a bit so as to not fuel the fire.

Andy praises Raquel Leviss’ reunion appearance

In a recent episode of Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, Andy recognized it was wrong for him to speculate whether or not Raquel was on medication. But to me, she sat there [and] she took it all on the chin like a champ,” he explained. “Those people all had stuff to say to her and they were relentless and she just sat there and took it.”

Andy was particularly impressed with how long Raquel was able to sit on the stage while being bombarded with hate. “Given my years of experience in these forums, I would’ve thought that she would’ve walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again,” Andy said. Touche. Raquel gets the tiniest bit of props for showing up to the reunion and taking the heat, unlike her boss Lisa Vanderpump. However, her emotionless demeanor at the reunion was jarring enough to warrant a conversation.

