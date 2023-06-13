Most Iconic Catchphrases From Real Housewives of New Jersey

The ladies of the Real Housewives of New Jersey have given us some unforgettable moments. From the table flip to the pool push, this group is full of surprises. The cast has also given us some amazing quotes over the years. Let’s take a look at these iconic Real Housewives of New Jersey star catchphrases.

Season 1: “I Don’t Know if She Wants To Be Me, or Skin Me and Wear Me Like Last Year’s Versace…”

From the beginning, Dina Manzo didn’t hide her feelings about Danielle Staub. She and her sister Caroline Manzo weren’t thrilled that their sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita was hanging out with Danielle. And after Danielle hugged Dina for a bit too long, Dina fired off this gem.

Season 1: “Pay attention, puh-lease!”

Danielle ignited the fuse that led to the infamous table flip. She listed off for Teresa Giudice the truthful facts about her in the book about her ex-husband. But her cocky attitude rubbed Teresa the wrong way during the Season 1 finale.

Season 1: “Prostitution Whore!”

This is one of the most iconic Real Housewives phrases. A furious Teresa confronted Danielle about the book, Cop Without a Badge. When Danielle told Teresa to pay attention, the gloves came off. “Prostitution whore! You were f–king engaged 19 times! You f–king stupid bitch!” Teresa ranted as the tableware went flying.

Season 2: “Is Bitch Better?”

It was another confrontation between Teresa and Danielle at the Posche Fashion Show. When Danielle told Teresa not to refer to her as “honey,” Teresa lost it.

“So, I don’t want to call you honey, bitch. Is that better? Is bitch better?” Teresa said. “That’s f–king ‘nough,” Danielle exclaimed as bedlam broke out. The chase through the country club and the parking lot chaos will live in infamy.

Season 2: “Do Not Bring Up My Family.”

During the second season reunion, Danielle asked Teresa if she “acknowledged her nephew.” Teresa confirmed that she did. Then she hopped off the couch and got in Danielle’s face. She screamed at Danielle for mentioning her family. Danielle left the stage, and host, Andy Cohen, held Teresa back. She pushed him into his chair and continued throwing pillows at Danielle and swearing at her. Iconic!

Season 3: “Gimme Pizza, You Old Troll”

Yes, I know. This memorable Real Housewives of New Jersey star catchphrase was uttered by a 4-year-old Milania Giudice to her father, Joe Giudice. But it is one of the funniest catchphrases from the series.

Season 4: “You and Your Christmas Pageant Dress, Sit Down and Shut the F–K Up!”

Caroline finally put Teresa in her place. Teresa interrupted Jacqueline while she was discussing her son, Nicholas Laurita, who has autism. Caroline had enough of Teresa, in her sparkly green dress, being disrespectful to Jacqueline.

Season 4: “I Never Throw the First Punch, but I’m Always a Knockout.”

After Teresa’s sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, joined RHONJ, the show was all about family drama. Melissa and Teresa constantly argued. In fact, Teresa was furious that Melissa joined the show.

This RHONJ star catchphrase was Melissa’s Season 4 tagline. Just in case anyone forgot that Melissa served both looks and verbal jabs.

“Karma’s a Bitch, Really. Clink, Clink. Empires Fall.”

Teresa Aprea was a one-season wonder, but she left us with this memorable diss. Teresa Giudice’s legal problems weren’t discussed very much on the show.

Allegedly, Teresa Giudice spread a rumor about Teresa’s mom hooking up with her son-in-law. That was all it took for Teresa to remind her co-star of the clinking sound of handcuffs.

Season 9: “Your Husband’s in the Pool.”

Margaret Josephs and her husband, Joe Benigno, were guests at Jennifer Aydin’s anniversary party at her palatial home. Danielle’s husband, Marty Caffrey, confronted the couple and insulted Margaret.

Since Marty was standing next to the pool, Margaret shoved him into the water. As she walked past Danielle, she uttered her signature line about where to find Marty.

Season 9: “Looks like a monkey’s a–hole!”

Margaret was at it again. After Jennifer insulted a necklace that was a gift for Teresa, she lost it. With this iconic Real Housewives of New Jersey star catchphrase, she insulted Jennifer’s pink pout. “So’s your f–king lipliner; why don’t you fix it? … Looks like a monkey’s a–hole!” she exclaimed. Another creative Jersey insult.

Season 11: “Whoever Says Money Can’t Buy My Happiness Clearly Doesn’t Have My Credit Limit.”

Jennifer wasn’t shy about flaunting her extravagant lifestyle (and her 16 bathrooms.) She was proud of the lavish lifestyle that her husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, provided for their children. Doesn’t every family have an indoor basketball court and movie theater?

Season 11: “I’m Gonna F–King Blow My Casket”

During a trip to Lake George, the ladies tried to persuade Teresa to apologize to Jackie Goldschneider. Teresa previously spread a rumor that Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider, was cheating. But Teresa refused.

She warned her companions that she was getting angry. Teresa meant to say that she was going to “blow a gasket.” Teresa has such a way with words! No gaskets, or caskets, were blown during filming. And the ladies shared a moment of levity thanks to Teresa’s gaffe.

