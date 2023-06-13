Does Shereé Whitfield Regret These Embarrassing Real Housewives of Atlanta Moments?

Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers were introduced to Shereé Whitfield’s new man during Season 15. She is dating Martell Holt, who starred in Love and Marriage: Huntsville. While Shereé was pissed that Kandi Burruss wasn’t thrilled about her new squeeze, Kandi was worried about Martell’s cheating past.

Shereé and RHOA alum Porsha Williams recently hit up Watch What Happens Live. So, host Andy Cohen decided to play a rousing game of “Do! You! Regret It!?” After all, Shereé has been in quite a few regrettable situations.

Does she regret it, Boo?

Andy asked, “Do you regret having a fashion show with no fashions?” The fashion designer replied, “I don’t. I don’t because it brought me to where I am today.”

Then Andy asked if Shereé regretted shifting Kim Zolciak’s wig. “I do regret shifting Kim’s wig,” she admitted. Then Andy, Shereé, and Porsha hilariously weighed in on if Kim’s wig in the clubhouse was the same one that Sheree adjusted.

“Do you regret telling me at the reunion that She be Shereé joggers would be coming out September, spring, summer?” Andy asked. “Well … no. Because it turned into a saying,” she commented. Fair enough.

But Andy’s next inquiry was shady as hell. “Do you regret saying that when you go to one of Kandi’s restaurants you don’t know whether you are going to get biscuits or bullets?” Instead of answering, Sheree just gave Andy a look.

The next question was one of Shereé’s biggest regrets. “Do you regret waiting two hours in the cold for Tyrone [Gilliams] to show up in Philadelphia?” the host asked. “Absof—kinglutely!” she exclaimed. That scene was heartbreaking. Good for Shereé for moving on.

When asked if she regretted giving Marlo Hampton the bone that hinted that Kandi was a lesbian, Shereé responded, “Did I do that?”

A picture is worth much less than $40,000 dollars

And finally, Andy asked about a huge portrait of Shereé. “Do you regret commissioning a giant portrait of your face to be revealed at your emancipation party?” The reality star didn’t regret it. But Andy was curious about the huge work of art and asked where it was.

“They still have it. I think they wanted to charge me like $40,000,” Shereé explained. “I was like, ‘You can keep it.’” She added, “I see me every day.” A shocked Andy asked, “You did not pay for the portrait?”

Shereé said, “$40,000? No. I actually didn’t like it. It was … okay.”

Andy replied, “Oh my God! Your relationship with bills is funny.” Shereé explained that she was never supposed to pay for the artwork. Sure thing, Shereé.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

