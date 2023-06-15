Bethenny Frankel Bashes Tom Sandoval’s T-Shirt Complaint: ‘She Wasn’t Wearing a Diaper!’

The world is still reeling from the Vanderpump Rules reunion. And Tom Sandoval’s behavior isn’t looking any better now. The condescending way he treated his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. He even wanted to be alone with his partner in cheating, Raquel Leviss. Presumably, so he could coach her on what to say.

Ariana revealed that she and Sandoval had been intimate since he started banging Raquel. “Yeah, [Madix] kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot,” Sandoval stated. Said the 40-year-old man who wears glittering green sequined pants and fronts a cover band.

Of course, you know former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel had an opinion on Sandoval’s low-down remark. She shared her hot take in a recent TikTok video.

Sandoval should consider himself lucky

Bethenny said, “One of the big moments about the Scandoval thing is that I guess he had sex with his girlfriend while he was cheating, and he complained that she wore a T-shirt.”

She said that her fiancé Paul Bernon would “pray” for her to come to bed in a t-shirt. Right now, Bethenny is bringing her night guard, ear plugs, and chamomile neck pillow to bed with her.

“She wasn’t wearing a diaper!” Bethenny stated. “In parenthood and in sex, you get what you get and you don’t get upset.”

But Bethenny wasn’t the only celebrity weighing in on Sandoval’s rude comment. Comedian Amy Schumer admitted that she “usually [has] sex with a T-shirt on.” Amy said that “every woman’s vagina just snapped shut” after Sandoval’s sarcastic dig.

It was disturbing that Sandoval knew about Ariana’s body image issues and went there anyway. But Ariana is getting sweet revenge by banking some cash.

Ariana released the “F–k Me in This T-Shirt” shirt. The shirt showcases a cartoon of Ariana on the front. She is raging on a grilled cheese. It is available on the website for her sandwich shop with Katie Maloney, Something About Her.

I’m glad that Ariana is making lemonade out of that lemon, Sandoval.

