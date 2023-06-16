Did Vanderpump Rules Cast Go Pantsless in Tom Sandoval Dig?

Making a statement with their style. Vanderpump Rules fans noticed a certain fashion trend that the VPR ladies were adhering to in their latest appearances. Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent all appeared on recent Watch What Happens Live episodes in some variation of an oversized top and pantsless look.

It’s not hard to imagine that the ladies may have coordinated their looks. And some theories came up as to why they chose to dress in that particular style.

The VPR ladies were seen in sexy over-sized top looks

Immediately, Tom Sandoval’s vile T-shirt comment from the reunion came to mind. Perhaps the ladies were standing in solidarity with Ariana Madix after her ex-boyfriend threw shade for her being partially clothed during sexual intercourse.

One alternative theory suggested Lala, Katie, and Scheana were mocking Raquel Leviss’ BravoCon 2022 look that consisted of a TomTom hoodie and knee-high boots.

Either theory works. And the VPR team looked great in their coordinated ensembles.

Katie wore a sheer skirt and exposed underwear during a recent WWHL appearance. Scheana wore knee-high boots with a black sweatshirt that read “Every nite is VPR nite.” Lala wore a Jersey-style shirt that just covered her modesty. She was also pantsless and opted for black tights instead.

During her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Lala responded to Sandoval’s complaint about Ariana’s chosen sexy time attire. Clearly, that was a “weaponized” dig at his ex-girlfriend, who struggled with body image issues for years.

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder said the comment, “made me feel sick to my stomach. It was so bad.”

Lala also defended T-shirt sex by saying, “there’s nothing hotter than a chick in just a T-shirt and no pants.”

So it makes sense that fans could infer that the looks were premeditated. And the statement is clear, Sandoval looks a fool for suggesting Ariana was in any way undesirable in similar attire.

You can catch up on the wild Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, streaming now on Peacock.

