Stassi Schroeder Says Her Babies Are ‘Bad Omens’ for Pump Rules

Stassi Schroeder talks about the show a lot for someone who no longer wants to be on Vanderpump Rules. In her defense, Scandoval is a hot topic and she has admitted to having FOMO after the now-infamous Season 10.

Stassi fans know she’s always had a bit of a witchy situation happening. She enjoys the occasional spiritual cleanse and helped to cast a “spell” on Jax Taylor at one point. Now she believes her spawn foreshadows carnage in someone’s life connected to the show. Stassi discussed this hypothesis during a visit to Huntington, NY on Straight Up With Stassi Live: The Mommy Dearest Tour.

It’s all for you, Damien Vanderpump Rules!

Bless her heart. Stassi may or may not believe her pregnancies are connected to acts of misadventure for people associated with VPR. According to the Pump Rules alum, when she gets knocked up, something bad happens.

“I do have this theory that my babies are like bad omens for ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ which is kind of on-brand when you think about it,” she began. I probably wouldn’t label the fruit of my loins as oracles of unpleasantness, but I get it.

“My first pregnancy, I got canceled. Not ideal, not fun. My second pregnancy, Scandoval.” I wonder if this is more about human stupidity rather than a fetus’ ability to act as a “bad omen.”

Stassi joked that the next time she gets pregnant, she will provide a warning to those in imminent danger. This will provide ample time for people not to say ignorant things in public. It will also suffice as a disclaimer so the cast and crew will not go out of their way to cheat on their partners.

“I’m calling up my old producers. … ‘Um, hi, yeah, Jeremiah? Yeah, it’s Stassi. Who has life been going a little too well for recently? I’m pregnant. Warn them!’” she said. But for Stassi, having babies with an edge tracks for someone who got engaged in a cemetery. She has made peace with being the one who “would have babies that bring destruction.”

“I just wish the first time around it wasn’t my own destruction,” Stassi admits. Welp, I guess everyone has to start somewhere. Stassi and Beau Clark’s bouncing baby boy will arrive in September 2023, hopefully without bearing any signs of the apocalypse.

