Teddi Mellencamp Says Luis Ruelas Isn’t a ‘Fun Villain,’ He’s ‘Just Scary’

There’s a certain charm to reality TV villains. Most of them aren’t truly evil, just troublemakers. It gives an easy love-to-hate relationship for the audience to latch onto. But in the case of Luis Ruelas, things seem, well, shadier.

The husband of Teresa Giudice, Luis has earned his villain status in the way he treats his wife and his fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey cast members, particularly Joe and Melissa Gorga. Of course, the Gorgas aren’t blameless in the family feud, but somehow, Luis manages to come off worse at almost every turn.

Part of it is his financial dealings. Joe and Melissa couldn’t even pin down what Luis did for a living. Well, because of the scope of this feud, everyone has to opine, including Teddi Mellencamp.

Teddi calls out Luis’ red flags

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star spoke up about the RHONJ Season 13 reunion on her podcast, along with cohost Tamra Judge. Teddi said, “The problem that I have is that Louie isn’t even a fun villain. He’s just scary. Even with his, like, Scooby-Doo threats, like, when he’s like ‘In due time, you’ll get yours.’”

Both hosts then expressed concern for Teresa. “At this point, now, I have just started to feel bad for Teresa. I think she knows that she has gotten herself into a really freaking deep dark hole and so, she’s just acting out because what is she going to do now.”

“I worry for her, I’m scared for what her future looks like with him,” said Tamra. Teresa’s gone on record saying she essentially does what Luis tells her to without much thought. It’s not too surprising that reports are circulating that Teresa and Luis’ marriage might be in trouble.

Teddi also referenced the Giudices’ feud with the Gorgas, and how unproductively she thought it was handled. Were she in charge, she said, “I would have had a sit down between Louie and Joe and Teresa and Joe. I think those two — like without anybody else. And just let those people actually have the conversation.”

TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH TEDDI? IS LUIS’ VILLAINY JUST TOO MUCH? OR IS THERE SOMETHING REDEEMABLE WITHIN HIM?