Scheana Shay Addresses Rumor Husband Brock Davies Cheated With Raquel Leviss

It’s beyond question that Raquel Leviss is damaged goods. The whole “brand” and bambi-eyed act has been rejected by her Vanderpump Rules co-stars and the public at large. Unfortunately for the VPR cast, any past interaction, whether in person or in the realm of social media, will now be scrutinized. Especially when it comes to the men of the hit reality TV series.

Brock Davies received such scrutiny during a recent episode of his wife, Scheana Shay’s, podcast. He had added a fire emoji in response to a photo Raquel posted to Instagram months prior. Presumably, before news of her affair with Tom Sandoval broke.

Scheana said Brock’s social media activity “did not bother her”

Scheana invited listeners to post questions on the June 16th episode. One fan asked the Scheananigans podcast host why her husband had posted the fire emoji. The real question being, was there any significance to the move and did Brock also conduct an affair with Raquel?

Both Scheana and Brock insist the comment was in the spirit of friendship and confidence building. Brock admitted that Raquel, “looked hot” in the photo, but nothing beyond the statement. According to the couple, there was no affair between Brock and Raquel.

“She looked great in the photo,” Brock admitted. Raquel took the photo at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Mexico. This was the location of Brock and Scheana’s wedding.

“Ummm what,” Brock reacted to the photo that Raquel took in her White Party outfit. Ironically, she admitted to hooking up with Sandoval multiple times at this event.

Scheana wasn’t threatened by Brock’s reaction to the “good photo” of Raquel. It “did not bother her.”

For his part, Brock simply meant to boost Raquel’s confidence with the comment.

“She looked hot and it had nothing to do with me wanting to hit on her, okay. It was me trying to fluff her feathers, which is what I do as a person, I prefer to lift people up than tear them down, so I always saw her as someone that needed that support. And I gave that to her up to the point where we ended up having this coming out,” Brock explained.

Raquel’s naive act did affect Brock’s perception for her. He felt Raquel’s ex-fiancé James Kennedy “talked over” her. As such, the Australian native felt her ego needed boosting.

“[She was] somebody just kind of in her shell and we all saw that, so we wanted to support her in however way,” Brock concluded.

Indeed, both Scheana and Brock took some heat for defending Raquel for the majority of Season 10. And it seems that Brock’s social media activity was in the same line of thinking. After Scandoval broke, Scheana expressed tremendous remorse for it.

