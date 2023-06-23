Andy Cohen Slams Rumor Meghan Markle Didn’t Interview Guests

Andy Cohen is a Meghan Markle stan. And they seem to be in short supply lately. Her husband, Prince Harry, represented their family at his father, King Charles III’s coronation. Meghan’s decision to remain at home for their son Archie’s birthday was understandable.

After stepping down from their royal duties and relocating to California, the couple signed a multi-million dollar with Netflix. They delivered a docuseries in December 2022 as their relationship with Harry’s family reportedly crumbled.

The couple signed a $20 million deal with Spotify. Meghan launched her podcast, Archetypes, on the streaming service in 2022. Andy was a guest, even though he forgot that he met Meghan before. Now he is defending Meghan’s work on her podcast. US Weekly has the details.

Did Meghan interview her guests?

After it was rumored that Meghan didn’t personally interview her guests, Andy weighed in on the controversy. “Of course, I [spoke with Meghan], And she definitely [interviewed me]. That’s an insane rumor. Her podcast is conversations with people. How would she not have, of course she did,” Andy stated.

Andy also said that Meghan was “well-informed,” “quite well-researched,” and “thoughtful” during his interview. In short, she was professional.

The former royal lined up a roster of guest stars including Serena Williams, Paris Hilton, and Mariah Carey for the first season. Not bad at all.

Bravo declined to have Meghan, who was a Real Housewives super fan, as a guest on Watch What Happens Live around 2010. Andy reflected on that decision as the “biggest blunder in the 13 years of the show.”

Andy also dropped some tea about Meghan in his new book, The Daddy Diaries. He listened to his interview on the podcast and was shocked when Meghan remarked that her feelings about the Real Housewives franchise had changed. But she didn’t mention that to Andy.

Of course, Andy would “love” to have Meghan appear on WWHL to dish about the issue. I’ll bet.

In June 2022, Harry and Meghan’s company, Archewell Audio, shared that Meghan’s podcast didn’t score a renewal for a second season. The couple parted ways with Spotify.

Meghan previously shot down rumors that she would join a Real Housewives franchise. But maybe another income stream would be attractive? Time to get on the phone, Andy.

