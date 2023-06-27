Jennifer Lawrence Is Team Melissa Gorga After RHONJ Season 13, Slams ‘Psychopath’ Luis Ruelas

Is there a greater Watch What Happens Live guest than Jennifer Lawrence? She’s such a fan of the Bravo universe, that she’s always entertaining when she enters the Clubhouse. Enjoying the opportunity to catch up with the Hollywood star, Andy Cohen made sure to ask her plenty of questions about some of her favorite shows. One of those was Real Housewives of New Jersey. But where does she stand in the whole Teresa Giudice versus Melissa Gorga saga? She’s Team Melissa…

Jennifer Lawrence is not a fan of Luis Ruelas

After unleashing on Tom Sandoval, from around the 1:55 mark in the above video, Jennifer gave her thoughts on RHONJ. She joked that she thinks Luis Ruelas is a “really, really good influence” on Tre. She did, however, praise his “botox guy … because his eyebrows, I mean!”

Andy then asked about the strange interaction Dolores Catania had at the Season 13 reunion. When asked about her son Frankie Catania’s former job under Luis, she shut the conversation down. For a minute, it looked as if her ex, and Frankie’s father, Frank Catania, was going to say little Frankie was left high and dry. After Dolores put a stop to the conversation, however, it all blew over.

“I totally get Dolores wanting to protect her son from this psychopath that clearly has, like, an army of PIs,” said Jennifer. She is of course referencing private investigator Bo Dietl, who was namedropped by Luis in both the final episode of the season, and at the reunion. While Luis initially claimed he had Bo dig up dirt on Teresa’s castmates, he rolled back that claim. Bo has also said he was never hired by Luis to do such a thing.

