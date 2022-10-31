Katie Maloney Shades Raquel Leviss As A “Fan Girl” For Wearing A Tom Tom Sweatshirt On Instagram Live

Vanderpump Rules is in its self-implosion era. The show has changed tenfold since its early seasons when Lisa Vanderpump’s employees actually clocked in at Sur. We’ve seen stars come and go, but the upcoming season is sure to be unlike no other. The category for Season 10 is relationship meltdowns. The breakdown of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett was just the tip of the iceberg.

We learned during the last VPR reunion that, even after an over-the-top engagement, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy decided to call it quits. The pair have seemingly moved on without too much drama, but that didn’t last very long. The Pump Rules fandom was shattered when Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their decision to get a divorce. The split might be the catalyst for one of the best VPR seasons we’ve seen in years.

The break-up of the Bubbas was shocking. Katie has seemingly moved on without a problem, but Tom retreated to Winter House in an attempt to drink away his sadness. Then, the rumors started that the Bambi-eyed Raquel might be the reason for the massive divide among the VPR crew. Essentially, it’s been said that Raquel and Schwartz may have hooked up pretty soon following the divorce announcement. The one and only Scheana Shay may be responsible for the unexpected romantic connection, which makes it that much better. Katie has been coy about the whole thing, but a recent comment on Instagram lets the viewers know that she may be more bothered by the situation than she’s letting on.

Instagram account @_surrules posted a screenshot of Raquel wearing a shirt to support Tom Tom restaurant while doing an Instagram live. Katie didn’t think the stunt was very cute. “She a fan girl. Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the Tom’s,” Katie wrote. SHADE. Raquel may be one of the more toned-down girlies on VPR, but she’s gone up against Lala. Something tells me she’ll be able to handle Tequila Katie just fine.

It didn’t take long for Raquel to see the comment from her co-star and give her own response on Instagram. “I admit… I am a fan of the Tom’s,” she wrote. It seems like she’s pretty unbothered by Katie’s petty comments. All I really want to know is what DJ James Kennedy thinks about this entire debacle.

[Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/WireImage]