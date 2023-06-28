Will Teresa Giudice Return for Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14

More than any other franchise, Real Housewives of New Jersey has been based around family. Teresa Giudice is the final remaining “OG.” However, when her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, joined in Season 3, Teresa didn’t roll out the welcome mat.

During the Season 13 reunion, Teresa disowned Melissa and Joe. Now that the two warring sisters-in-law refuse to film together, Bravo has quite a predicament. Andy Cohen recently “pleaded the fifth” about whether Melissa or Teresa will be axed. So, will Teresa return for Season 14 of RHONJ?

Teresa Said That She Started the Franchise

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/ John W. Ferguson)

Teresa has made it clear that the show is all about her. “I would never step away. I’m never going to give that to anyone because I’m the one that started the show,” she stated.

While there is an element of pride in Teresa’s comments, there is also a bit of ego. Is any “OG” member of the Real Housewives untouchable? Just ask Vicki Gunvalson or NeNe Leakes.

Still, Teresa does have a point. Her history serves as an anchor on the show.

She Is Still Paying off Debts

(Photo Credit: Getty Images/ NBCUniversal /Andrei Jackamets/NBCU Photo Bank)

Teresa is still paying off the tax debt accrued during her marriage to Joe Giudice. The couple’s prison stints, followed by Joe’s deportation to Italy, led to their divorce, which was finalized in 2020.

The mom of four was slapped with a brand-new tax lien for $17K. This lien would cover the taxes for 2020 and 2021. So, Teresa’s financial woes aren’t over, despite her lavish spending.

Luis Ruelas’ Finances Are Shaky

Bravo/YouTube

Teresa married her Prince Charming, Luis Ruelas, in August 2022. But Luis exhibited several concerning warning signs. His businesses experienced both financial and legal trouble. Digital Media Solutions was sued for alleged harassment.

Previously, one of Luis’ companies filed for bankruptcy after also being sued. The company was called Produce Depot (via The U.S. Sun.)

There was also the “pizza gate” fiasco when a deal between Luis and Joe Gorga over pizza ovens went awry. According to Teresa, Luis lost $250,000 on the scuttled deal. The Gorgas claimed that Luis and Teresa stole their idea and cut them out of the business. There was nothing in writing, so the details will remain a mystery.

In May 2023, Teresa also made it plain that she wanted to return to RHONJ and that income stream. “I need to come back. I have four daughters—one’s going to law school. Hello, I started the show,” she added.

If Teresa Divorces Luis, She Needs the Cash

(Photo by Photographer Group/MEGA/GC Images)

Rumors surfaced that Teresa and Luis were already experiencing marital discord. Besides his alleged financial woes, Luis was accused of troubling behavior in his relationships. Vanessa Reiser, his ex-fiancée, took out a restraining order against Luis. She claimed that Luis was stalking her.

RHONJ viewers were shocked by Luis’ claims that he hired an infamous private investigator, Bo Dietl. His supposed mission? To drag all the skeletons out of his co-stars’ closets. And Luis made threatening comments at the reunion, which was disturbing.

Teresa denied that her marriage was in trouble. She stated, “I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky.” But keeping that Bravo paycheck in case she ever decided to walk would be a smart move.

According to Distractify, during Season 10 Teresa pulled in $1,116,000. Not too shabby!

If Melissa Is In, Teresa Is Out

Bravo/YouTube

Sources close to Teresa claimed that she won’t film for Season 14 if Melissa is a cast member. “Teresa wants to leave if Melissa stays. Producers have halted production on Season 14 and don’t know when they’ll start filming because of cast conflicts, including [the one between] Teresa and Melissa,” the insider alleged.

Since Teresa and Melissa refuse to film together, keeping both seems impossible. Unless Bravo can come up with an agreement that satisfies these ladies. Put some respect in those paychecks, Bravo!

Would Teresa Film a Spin Off?

(Photo Credit: Getty Images for ABA/ Manny Carabel)

If Bravo decided that only one Jersey lady can stay, would Teresa be interested in a spin off? Allegedly, sources close to Teresa’s camp said that Teresa would be thrilled with a spin off. She would enjoy showing off her marriage to Luis and showcasing her four daughters.

In the end, if Teresa isn’t offered her own show, I think that she will stay on RHONJ. Even if her marriage to Luis is stable, giving up her Bravo paycheck would be a mistake. Of course, Bravo could decide to keep Melissa and fire Teresa. But I don’t believe that Bravo would cut ties with the woman who started it all for RHONJ fans.

