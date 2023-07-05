Stassi Schroeder Rushes Daughter to Hospital After ‘Scary’ Breathing Issues

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark lived through a parenting nightmare when their two-year-old daughter Hartford started experiencing difficulty breathing. The former Vanderpump Rules stars had no choice but to rush her to the hospital.

The commercial casting and advertising professional shared the news via Instagram Story early Monday morning.

Beau shared a warning for fellow parents

“Soooo last night she was breathing very fast and very hard,” Beau wrote on his social media. He described Hartford’s breathing as “when people start to turn [like] in those zombie movies.”

Hartford was admitted into the ER around 6 a.m. with “some breathing issues,” “possibly high asthma,” “lots of mucus in her lungs,” and “a high fever.”

In order to “open her lungs more,” Hartford was put “on her second ‘breathing face thing machine.'” A clearly worried Beau added that he and pregnant wife Stassi were “hoping this works the second time.”

Beau shared a picture of Hartford and Stassi snuggled together in a hospital bed. The toddler had a monitor on a big toe.

The couple were “just waiting” and Beau promised to “update” fans “when [they] know more.

“It’s super scary seeing your kid like this,” he revealed.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent experienced a similar health scare with her daughter, Ocean in November 2022. The two-year-old also had to be rushed to hospital with breathing issues. She was diagnosed with croup at the time and has since fully recovered.

Thankfully, Hartford is also on the mend. Beau gave a health update a few hours after the initial post. Hartford was prescribed a bronchodilator, and was already “slightly improved” after initial use.

“But we might have to go back tonight if she gets worse again,” he added, suggesting Harford was not out of the woods yet.

Finally, in an effort to educate his followers, Beau shared a video he took of Hartford’s constricted breathing. Her abdomen was straining with the effort as she gasped for air.

“If you see your child breathing like this,” he wrote, “take them to the hospital ASAP.”

Stassi later revealed that doctors suspected her daughter was suffering from reactive airways disease. She described it as “essentially pediatric asthma,” and noted she was dealing with this “on top of a virus.”

