Teresa Giudice On Parenting Challenges: ‘I Definitely Want Them Out’

They may be thick as thieves, but that doesn’t mean this Jersey family doesn’t have their share of issues.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice has showcased her life in front of the cameras since 2009. She’s been married on the show, gone and returned from prison, and even given birth all on the air. Her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, are her children with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Long-time viewers will remember some of their times together on camera, like moving into their new home, Christmas celebrations, and other dramatic moments.

Since remarrying, Teresa and her girls have had to blend their family with Luis Ruelas’. As far as her romantic love bubble is concerned, everything is great for the couple. But her daughters, however, are running into some issues.

Tre is ready to send her kids off

On a recent episode of her podcast, Namaste B$tches, Teresa revealed there’s been friction between her and her daughters.

“What was I thinking having four kids … I tell my kids, ‘Anytime you give me a hard time, I hope you get it 10 times worse,’” she said.

The reality star said that she “definitely want[s] them out” and said she “keep[s] telling them, ‘[If] you don’t like my rules – see ya, bye.’” It may come as no surprise that, according to Teresa, Milania gives her a hard time. She stated the 17-year-old “doesn’t follow the rules” but doesn’t want to be “as strict like her parents were.”

“I want my kids to have fun, I want them to enjoy life because I want them to experience what I didn’t get to experience,” Teresa continued.

The RHONJ OG stated that she often looks to Luis for help, but her newlywed husband doesn’t like to insert himself.

“What makes it hard too is that Joe is not here and Luis … I feel bad for him because he’s the stepdad and you know, sometimes I say to him, I’m like, ‘Can you help me, can you jump in, and can you, like, say something?’ And then he’s like, ‘Uh’… like, he doesn’t want them to hate him. You know, he’s not their dad,” she said.

You can catch up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock.

