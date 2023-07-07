The Most Dramatic Real Housewives Moments That Happened Off Camera

Bravo developed a hit out of filming women behind their guiled gates and privileged lives. These same Real Housewives found themselves mixed up in arguments, cheating scandals, and sometimes even fist-to-fist combat. Unfortunately, there are Real Housewives off camera moments that fans miss, as there have been multiple times that the film crew was missing in action. Thankfully there is usually a hot mic moment or a paparazzi ready to capture the moment.

Throughout the years, there have been plenty of iconic moments from each show, including romance, feuds, and even fake cancer stories. However, there have been numerous times when an off camera moment was missed. But thankfully, below is a list to refresh your memory on just how great the Real Housewives stars are on and off the small screen.

Joe Giudice in the Vineyard

Love him or hate him, Joe Giudice made for some amazing off camera moments. He usually was caught complaining about his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, when he wasn’t on screen. During Season 4 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, it got vicious in the vineyard. Joe was caught talking to his lover, while Teresa tried calling him back for a group photo. Cameras didn’t follow him, but viewers heard his entire conversation, as he was still mic’d up.

The mother of four wasn’t dumb, and as she started to walk toward her cheating husband. Though he claimed the conversation was for work, Joe could be heard muttering, “Hold on. Here comes my bitch wife. She’s such a c*nt. I gotta hang up.”

To make the scene even more cringe-worthy, the couple then snuck off into the grapes to have sex. It’s hard to say whether or not those grapes turned into a good batch of wine, as they probably soured after having a front-row seat.

The Time When Vicki Posed Nude

The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, found herself in a bit of a sticky situation when she accidentally posted a topless photo of herself to social media. Though not technically a Real Housewives off camera moment, fans will never forget it.

In 2014, Andy Cohen sent a Christmas gift of cordless headphones to Vicki, who, after stepping out of a shower, decided to take a photo of herself and post it online as a show of thanks. However, Vicki didn’t note that her reflection in the mirror showed her standing there naked.

Thankfully, Vicki was rescued from total humiliation when her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star’s daughter, Kara Bosworth, alerted her to the faux pas and told Vicki to take the photo down quickly. Vicki is usually a bit smarter when it comes to her image, but she certainly let her judgment slip. What a boob!

Bethenny’s Regency Story

During Real Housewives of New York City Season 8, Bethenny Frankel was sitting on a grenade as she debated whether or not to tell Luann de Lesseps about her philandering fiance, Tom D’Agostino. What wasn’t covered by cameras was the fact that Bethenny’s friend claimed to have been a witness to Tom kissing another woman while drinking at the Regency Hotel.

The entire story erupted as Luann cried, and some even accused Bethenny of fabricating the phone photos she was sent. To this day, no one truly knows what went down at the Manhattan hotel. However, Bethenny has recently doubled down, noting she had nothing to gain from telling Luann her man was no good.

Kathy Hilton and the Aspen Sprinter Saga

As Kathy Hilton of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills likes to say, “Life is a poker game, and everybody has to show their cards.” And boy, did Kathy show her cards when it came to how far she would go to keep a private outburst locked up. Season 12 featured one of the most explosive Real Housewives off camera moments ever.

Kathy lost her temper when Lisa Rinna mocked her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol. While on a van ride back to the ski chalet, she supposedly let the soap opera actress have it with an impromptu performance of her own.

The off camera moment, which all happened once production stopped filming for the night, started at a nightclub after the DJ refused to play the music that Kathy had requested. It also didn’t help that none of the women wanted to do the conga with the hotel heiress. Lisa alleged that Kathy spoke rudely about her sister, Kyle Richards, and noted she would take down NBC and Bravo. No one will ever know what truly went down, but according to Lisa, at the time of the outburst, she saw the “devil.”

