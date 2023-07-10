Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky ‘Had a Great Run,’ Says Carlton Gebbia

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Carlton Gebbia was a one-season wonder. Being a practicing witch and having a sex dungeon were her claims to fame.

After Season 4 wrapped, we didn’t hear much about Carlton. In 2016, Carlton was hospitalized after passing out at a club. Although most people assumed that she drank too much alcohol, Calton admitted that it was an adverse reaction to the medications that she was taking.

She also revealed that she and her husband, David Gebbia, were separated. The couple went on to divorce court. Now Carlton is speaking out about her former co-stars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation. The Messenger has the details.

A compassionate Carlton?

“After 27 years of marriage, I’d say she/they had a great run. Divorce is painful on many levels especially for the children no matter their ages so hopefully their focus is on them and not on their own egos,” Carlton stated.

Mauricio and Kyle made it clear that they are not divorcing. But for a couple that portrayed the perfect marriage on RHOBH, fans are wondering what happened behind the scenes. There were rumors of cheating on both sides. So, is this just a stop on the divorce train? Or could the power couple reconcile?

As for Carlton’s remarks, Kyle will probably ignore them. Back in 2020, Andy Cohen read a fan question for Kyle on Watch What Happens Live. The fan asked which co-star brought “the least to the show?”

Kyle paused for 0.1 seconds before she announced, “The least to the show, that would be Season 4, Carlton [Gebbia].” I’m glad that Kyle doesn’t hold a grudge!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

