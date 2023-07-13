Tom Sandoval Spotted Crying While Filming Vanderpump Rules

Cheaters sometimes have to walk on a lonely road. And nowhere was that more apparent than at SUR in West Hollywood Tuesday night. Bravo cameras were rolling for Vanderpump Rules Season 11 and the cast had assembled to watch James Kennedy DJ, sans Raquel Leviss, who is due to start filming, but playing hardball with money.

Tom Sandoval showed up with his jeweler friend, and non-VPR cast member, Kyle Chan. Needless to say, the rest of the cast avoided him. And no one would join him at his table. This icing out gave Sandoval all kinds of uncomfortable feelings, and his more uncomfortable moments were caught on camera and submitted to TMZ. Much to all our delight.

Scheana films with Sandoval

The VPR ladies, including Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, and Ally Lewber, were seated together. Sandoval was noticeably alone. And at one point, the loneliness of it all seemed to hit him. Or maybe he was just turning up the histrionics as he did at Lisa Vanderpump’s house last season. Talk about hysterical regret.

Sandoval was spotted wiping away a few tears. Was it genuine feels, or a producer’s ploy for more engaging content?

In another submitted video clip, Scheana is spotted shouting at Sandoval outside the eatery. The duo were filming for Season 11. Audio on the clip captures Scheana shouting, “if you hadn’t f*cked Raquel. I’m done,” before storming off.

Clearly, the Bravo paycheck is enough to encourage Sandoval to sit in further deserved humiliation. The mood from the Season 10 reunion isn’t likely to wane as the cast reassembles to film the next season.

Meanwhile, there has been no sighting of Raquel. Last was heard, she was finishing treatment at the voluntary mental health clinic she checked into after the reunion filmed.

