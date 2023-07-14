Raquel Leviss Checks Out of Mental Health Facility Ahead of Pump Rules Filming

When Scandoval first broke, Vanderpump Rules fans were furious on behalf of Ariana Madix. There was no doubt that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss messed up big time. Of course, as fans are prone to do, many took it too far.

Soon enough, Raquel was receiving death threats. And as is typical in cases of infidelity, the woman received it much worse than the man did. Raquel received such intense online hate that she had to check into a mental health facility.

Her facility check-in on top of everything that happened in Season 10 made fans skeptical that Raquel would be back for Season 11. But lo and behold, Raquel is back, and as such, she had to check out of her facility and check in to set.

Raquel checks out with a big bill

A source close to Raquel exclusively told TMZ that she has officially checked out of her mental health facility, The Meadows, in Arizona. After spending some time with Raquel this last week, the source said, “She is like a totally different person.” Hopefully, Raquel got the care she needed.

Raquel spent two months in the facility before checking out. She may have stayed longer, but as we found out just two days ago, Raquel will be coming back for VPR Season 11. Of course, we don’t know for sure if she would’ve stayed or not, regardless of filming. Unfortunately, she might still carry the stay with her for a little while considering the staggering bill of $200,000 for the visit.

One of Raquel’s representatives reiterated that Raquel’s stay did not include rehab services, but “rather mental health and trauma therapy.” Again, we genuinely hope Raquel received the care she needed, and as much as anyone might want her on VPR, hopefully, that doesn’t interfere with her mental well-being.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11’s airdate has yet to be announced.

TELL US – DO YOU WANT RAQUEL ON SEASON 11? DO YOU THINK THAT’S THE RIGHT CHOICE FOR HER MENTAL HEALTH?