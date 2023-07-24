Teresa Giudice Praises Ex-Husband’s ‘Amazing Family,’ While Shading Joe and Melissa Gorga

Teresa Giudice’s view of family, and how she deals with her own blood, has been polarizing. Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers either champion, or condone Teresa’s feud with her brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

Even a new partner and marriage did not change matters. In fact, because husband Luis Ruelas’ family welcomed Teresa as warmly as they did, the RHONJ star had more fodder to throw at her brother. As in, this is what I expect from my family. Her new in-laws can manage civility, so why not the Gorgas?

Speaking of in-laws, it’s interesting to note that Joe Giudice’s family has a good relationship with Teresa and their four daughters. All of the extended family can rally around the girls, presumably, except for Joe and Melissa.

Teresa suggests her family is “not happy for” her

Teresa gave an update on her relationship with Joe’s family on a recent episode of her podcast Namaste B$tches, from PodcastOne. Her former brother-in-law Pete came to support Gia Giudice and Gabriella Giudice’s college and high school graduations. Teresa told her co-star Melissa Pfeister that relations with Pete are “easy.”

“With Pete … he’s like my best friend,” Teresa said on July 19. “I grew up with him.”

“It’s like we picked up right where we left off, which is awesome, same thing with his wife, Sheila,” she added. “And now Luis and Pete talk all the time.”

Teresa threw some shade at Joe and Melissa by suggesting that they cause drama on camera for the hefty paycheck.

“[Joe Giudice] welcomes this. Joe’s family is an amazing family. They’re all about family. They would never hurt each other in any way, no matter how much money somebody offered them, they would never hurt each other. That’s not how Joe’s family rolls,” she explained.

“You can’t pick your family but you can pick your friends. Sometimes your family is not happy for you so that’s why you need to X those people out,” the mother of four added. “And the thing is, you don’t even need people to be happy for you. You should be happy for yourself and people that love you and that are in your life will be happy for you and you’ll see that on your own.”

It is interesting to note how positive a relationship Teresa has with her ex-husband and his family. Couple that with how Luis’s family has embraced her. Did Joe have the same experience with his brother-in-law? That would be a very telling common denominator.

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO TERESA’S COMMENTS? ARE YOU SURPRISED SHE IS STILL CLOSE WITH JOE’S FAMILY? ARE YOU SURPRISED SHE IS SHADING JOE AND MELISSA?