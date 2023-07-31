Kyle Richards Promises ‘Intense’ Dinner Party in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has been dealing with some heavy issues. She separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, after being married for 27 years. This couple was seen as one of the most stable Real Housewives unions.

Kyle was chatting with fans during an Amazon Live Q&A. One fan asked if the RHOBH cast trip gave “Amsterdam vibes.” That is a reference to the wild fight between Lisa Rinna and Kyle’s sister, Kim Richards. Instead, the cast member’s trip to Spain gave off “crazy vibes.” Kyle added, “A lot of crazy stuff happened in Spain.”

Dinner Party From Hell … Part 3?

“We’ve had some other Amsterdam-esque moments this season. One of them was at my house, a dinner party I had,” Kyle stated. “You guys, this dinner party, people are saying it’s like the dinner party from hell, maybe more intense. I can’t wait to see it even though it wasn’t the best night for me, I can’t wait to see it on TV,” the actress added.

The original “Dinner Party from Hell” episode aired in December 2010 during the show’s first season. Camille Grammer invited the ladies over for dinner with a side dish of drunken psychic, Allison DuBois.

Allison proceeded to give Kyle a reading that she will never forget. The psychic claimed that Kyle’s husband would never “emotionally fulfill” her. “Know that. But you will stay with him, and he will take care of you. And as soon as the kids are bigger, you will have nothing in common,” the psychic stated.

Meanwhile, Kyle’s RHOBH co-star Sutton Stracke discussed the interesting theme of Kyle’s party. “It was a weed dinner. So, not all of us partook and some of us did other things that were weed-involved,” Sutton said.

Now that sounds like an interesting dinner. Mauricio will probably be in his natural weed-induced haze, so no surprises there. But the guest list did include two blasts from the past. Camille and Denise Richards attended.

Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Erika Jayne all scored invitations. Sounds like a fantastic evening for the cast. And the viewers at home.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

