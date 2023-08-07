Brynn Whitfield Reveals Which Bravo Dudes She’d Swipe Right For

Brynn Whitfield is my favorite Real Housewives of New York newbie. There, I said it. Okay, fine, second favorite, and that’s only because Jenna Lyons exists. It’s hard to beat such an incredible force. Second isn’t bad for an entirely new cast!

One of the most endearing things about Brynn is her willingness to commit to the bit. Right now, that’s being a single woman on the prowl for a husband. It’s even in her tagline. If you make her mad, she’s gonna date your dad! Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, she was asked by Andy Cohen to take part in a game called, “Swipe Right or Call It a Night.”

As Andy’s dad’s taken, Brynn was shown a bunch of male Bravolebrities, and asked who she would swipe right on if she came across them on a dating app.

You get a swipe, and you get a swipe!

First up among the “eligible Bravo dudes” was problematic Tom Schwartz. That got a quick “left.” Then came relative Bravo newbie, Amir Lancaster, who Brynn was a lot more interested in. He got a swipe right, and there was a real twinkle in Brynn’s eyes. She might have to fight Andy for that one!

Captain Jason Chambers was also swiped right, and was saluted. Peter Madrigal was swiped left, as she’s “been there, done that.” Brian Benni went left, as well as Apollo Nida, and Austen Kroll. “I’m committed to Shep [Rose],” Brynn joked, as part of the response to the latter. Those two need to go on a date ASAP!

Nema Vand, Whitney Sudler-Smith, and Joe Bradley all also failed to make the cut. Tough luck, gentlemen.

As for her type of man when it came to age? She would go “all the way down” to 29-years-old, and her maximum is “still breathing.” Gotta give it to a woman who knows what she wants!

Brynn stars in The Real Housewives of New York City, Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

